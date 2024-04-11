House Republicans block FISA renewal at Trump's request

House Republicans blocked the "Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act," or FISA, from being renewed after former President Trump pressed them to kill it, claiming it was used to "spy on his campaign."

April 11, 2024

