Transcript for House set to charge Trump with ‘incitement of insurrection’

Any article of impeachment set to go before the house would charge the president with incitement of insurrection accusing him a willfully inciting violence. Against the government of the United States celebrity constitutional law professor Deborah Perle Stine. For more on this Deborah thanks for being here how strong do you think the case is against the president. Good morning I think the case is very strong and it's strong in several different terms it's strong in constitutional terms the constitution says. Pretty can be impeached for treason bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors. This is charged that has never been brought before it's historically unprecedented in charge of incitement to ensure insurrection. But it is squarely within but idea. Offenses against the integrity of the government offenses like treason and bribery that are specifically cited. So I I think it's it's got very firm constitutional basis I begin to Gary Hart contested on that grounds but more than that it already has 210. Last I checked co sponsors in the house that's an extraordinary degree of support for a measure to come up this quickly or indeed at all. And ever how much. Is that speech that the president gave at the rally before this huge happened going to play into this. Into playing significantly but I think that's not the only element. Brief article of impeachment that the house drafters had composed feature that speech centrally. And the president's role in inciting violence but it also mentions the ongoing. False claims of election fraud that I am led to that speech in that were reiterated in that speech it mentions briefly the president's call or now calls a two Georgia that we learned just before all of these events in which the president was clearly attempting to interfere with orders engage somehow and pressured Georgia officials to change the results in that state. So it alleges to sonic Staten. A string of events but it features centrally the immediate events surrounding the attack on the capital and could pursue impeachment even. After the president leaves office whether that happens naturally over and you know than the normal course of the rest of his term or. If he does step down or is otherwise removed. They cat and I think that seems most likely face to say I think at the moment it team's most likely that they'll succeeded in getting the impeachment in the house concluded upward the president moves. It's a much greater question. About how quickly the senate would be willing to move toward conviction. But there is. Ample historical precedent for pursuing those charges. And conviction in his sanity even after. The accused officer of the government has left office and indeed it would have to be that way otherwise. Public officials could engaging an impeachable offenses in their last days in office with impunity. The critical reason why one would continue with an impeachment and conviction after an official leaves office is not to remove them but to June the second thing that impeachment enables and conviction and that is to bar them from ever holding public office again. As speaker Pelosi also suggested the house could take action against Republican lawmakers who they say helped incite this riot what would that look like. So that actually has a range of options that it could pursue from expulsion ended the extreme end of members that's only happened five times in US history it has been used before. Two measures like. Censure or reprimand those are formal votes they require just a majority of members of the house. And typically would amend your likes and sure a statement. The conduct that bid bid remember being censured has committed traditionally those are. That's been conduct like criminal conduct are fraudulent conduct bribery and other they're violations imprint of their own office. But it's also included disorderly conduct that sort of unbecoming to the house on and depending on what's charged against the individual member. And what's been reported in the media I could see some of those being relevant in the house today endeavor and no you don't have a crystal also on hold you to this but just based on your legal expertise. How do you expect this to play yeah. What I expect and again with the caveat you just made is that the house will move forward with impeachment this week. And that it is likely that the house will delay transmitting the article of impeachment to the senate. Until. It receives either some assurance from the senate majority leader still Mitch McConnell that it will be acted on before the president leaves office. Or in the absence of that will delay east sometime after the new senate and and and the new president Biden pres not Biden is installed in office. As for censure and other measures I think it's possible. But I think there's more to be to be happier am I I certainly wouldn't Roman out. I'm Deborah pearl son always great to have you think you. Thank you very much.

