House Speaker Johnson fighting off calls for resignation from hard-line GOP members

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said in a presser Tuesday afternoon he was "not concerned" about resignation calls. "I am going to do my job," he stated.

April 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live