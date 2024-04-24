House Speaker Johnson gives remarks at Columbia University

Protests on several college campuses across the U.S. have been calling for the divestment of funds from Israeli military operations, while some Jewish students have called the protests antisemitic.

April 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live