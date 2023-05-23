House Speaker McCarthy says ‘nowhere near’ deal on debt ceiling

ABC News’ Jay O’Brien and Alexis Christoforous break down the ongoing negotiations on the debt ceiling and just what it means for the economy.

May 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live