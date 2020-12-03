Transcript for House to vote on legislation for paid sick leave, coronavirus testing

Today we're having continue our conversations. With the administration on legislation. That puts families first a very patter work that the congress did last week with an eight point three billion dollars. Up legislation to meet the needs of her. Social and health services organization state local government. Testing all the rest of that. Testing testing testing so very very important so that we can have an idea. Eight. Size of the challenge but also that we first implements that we can meet meet the needs of those who test positive. Today will bring to the floor our families first legislation. Which is what we talked about as soon as he finished the appropriations bill. Listening to constituents listening to health care professionals. Listening to governors mayors at center. But the family's first legislation together. It has their entry. Corona virus test. By and large almost every month in the country. We're having some discussion that that that the administration maybe some people that want to play but Brian lives free kimono testing so that every one. Will be tested and no one more thing I can't afford it so I can't and that's not a great idea when it comes to public health. On page emergency leave with fourteen paid sick days. Very essential. We. Deal with it. Challenged public health challenge that we have enhanced unemployment insurance a first step that would extend. Protections to furloughed workers as strength in food security. And initiatives very important. Many kids to skip that their food security from being in school if schools are closed we have to make sure. That the food gets to the children that this food is already paid for and allocate. Appropriated for access to questions getting the food. To the children and that. And some. It cost to it and we also have to get that says school lunch program at center but in terms of a snapping and it. Food assistance for seniors people with disabilities. Helping the nonprofits who who are on the forefront of helping people. Have access to food at this difficult time and then. Clear protections for Frontline workers who are working and infectious. Environments that. Possible infection environments. Since that day. That pollution regulations are of protection for them and then increased funding for Medicaid F Matt that's the that approved the initiative that gets money to the states. For Medicaid. That is used hopefully through that counties in the rest which deal with many of these health issues to them. As we move forward so it's about putting families first week we kids that they. Major investment last week for their patterns that. Strongly bipartisan. Or he signed into law. Families first and there will be other initiatives. That we want to work with the administration. That. May be necessary as we go formally. Some that that need more discussion more impact intensive. What is the collateral benefit or collateral damage. To stopping the spread. The corona virus and just get that can testing testing if so very important. To take inventory to understand an acute at peaking. The logical step that spread of the bought her. And Dallas it's who. To meet the needs of the people of secondary police also this week that we were able to pass. Bi partisan fights that bill in the house that's a hard thing to do I know that from my intelligence. Experienced. Engine that we were able to past. Other represented slot into war power resolution. These legislation to repeal that that your mind is the predicate for a how we go forward and rep congress legislation to prohibit funding for military action. So in this medium. As we go forward to and to thank them members for the not partisan legislation that was successful. And this week on the floor.

