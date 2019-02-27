Transcript for House votes to end Trump's national emergency

The house has voted to any president trumps border while emergency declaration it passed 245. To a 182. With thirteen Republicans voting for it but that's not enough to override the president's expected to Vito the senate now has eighteen days to consider the bill. Federal workers are thousands of allegations of sexual abuse of migrant children held in US custody but the allegations go back to the later years of the Obama administration. And that workers don't show a significant increase under the tropic administration. Most of the accusations of all one minor abusing another but nearly 200. Involved workers.

