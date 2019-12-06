Transcript for House votes on Mueller report subpoena resolution

I'm Catherine potters here on Capitol Hill house Democrats took the most forceful action yet as it relates to the trump. In ministry should not cooperating with. Congressional investigations they voted to take subpoena fights with attorney general bill Barr and formal White House counsel Don again. Have federal court and hopes of getting a judge to enforce them now. Essentially this is an unprecedented fast track move to allow committee chairman to go to federal court to enforce the subpoenas now will require a full. Vote of the house this would only be a vote among the top a committee chairman this is something a Republicans. And they're taking issue with this of course they're saying that this is a dangerous precedent and that Democrats think really just want impeachment. For president trump and now while this is Democrats toughest step against the attorney general it's also. A bit more muted than Matt now alert and said on Monday that he had reached a deal with the Department of Justice to see some of the underlying evidence in the mullah report as it relates the potential. Obstruction of justice by president trump now asks Nadler whether he or his staff had begun reviewing those materials he said and that they had and really what this does it depending on what the committee gets in if they're satisfied it could. Slowed down then going to court satisfy. I'm Katherine potter is reporting for ABC news lives.

