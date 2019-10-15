Transcript for Hoyo's Kitchen 'opens window to Africa' in central Ohio

One topic that's almost certain to come up tonight is a topic of immigration here in central Ohio and overwhelmingly white community there are signs. That its immigrant communities are rapidly growing our producers went out into the field to catch up with one community the Somali community. To see what it's like to be an immigrant in Ohio right now. Just this is alive and my mother. Volume his mother's home. He specializes in Somalia there recipes from my mom. And her mother and tried to pay respect to somebody who's seen. Not a lot of Americans know bug go me but that's that's. It's slow pokes a movie that's. Delivered fast. That's been Somalia and the American together. And a happy man. So where are first generation American. So there immigrant. People have been very welcome in its lonely people are becoming more and more adventurous. The best time for us open solaris this. Appreciate. It's the second largest American Indian and the United States and I felt like food it is the bridge. That connects news looked at right. We're really that good space to educate people on the cuisine and culture. And we're excited to do that it figured. And it's art studio and select committee to bridge those gaps and its people who we are where we. Warner presents themselves. Your job is represented yourself then we'll really continue the best you can and can't. On your best. Why not necessarily be thanks to you. Yeah I'm sitting there. People come back and tell us this is personally. The first and after it's a whirlwind gold truly see the continent of Africa. It's truly a welcoming city.

