Transcript for Hundreds gather to say farewell to Rep. Elijah Cummings

The late congressman Elijah Cummings making a final return to his beloved Baltimore. Inside the church where he worshipped families and dignitaries. Paid tribute to the mahogany Maryland there. He found himself to a high standard. And that is why I've called him the north star. Of congress. Are guiding life. Fueled by a passion for justice Cummings of the fierce defender and his district pushing back when president from caught his city a rat and rodent infested mess. He served in congress since 1996. Rising as a national figure. But it was history and humble beginnings that would shake Cummings career the civil rights leader never lost sight at the same kid taunted by white mob that the integrated in south Baltimore pool. Could become a widely respected congressman the impact of his work can be measured today by the hundreds that showed up to pay tribute. His constituents joined by lawmakers to commander in chief's president's Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Cummings who was serving in his thirteenth term in the house died last week due to health challenges that 68. And Washington a rare moment of silence on Capitol Hill. As leaders on both sides of the Iowa came together to honor one of their own Cummings was the first black lawmaker to receive that special and rear ceremony. As the chairman of the house oversight and reform committee comings out a prominent role in the impeachment inquiry. And amid the fiery political debate his bond with his colleagues prevailed past the partisan divide. Perhaps this place in this country would be better served. With a few more. Unexpected friendships. And congressman Cummings was the son of sharecroppers he told the New York Times when he brought his father to the US capitol. His father said to him that his swearing in show him what could have been possible if only he had the opportunity. Rachel Scott ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.