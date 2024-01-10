Hunter Biden appears at hearing as Republicans consider holding him in contempt

The House Oversight Committee will vote on whether to hold Hunter Biden in contempt over his refusal to sit for a closed-door deposition with lawmakers.

January 10, 2024

