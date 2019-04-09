Transcript for Hurricane Dorian heading to the Carolinas

Yeah. Everybody welcome to the briefing room on ABC news live and Devin Dwyer here in our Washington newsroom great to have you with us on this Wednesday it's a very busy day. Here in the newsroom were tracking hurricane Dorian now. Moving up the coast towards the Carolinas and Georgia it is bearing down right now with active. Winds wind bands coming onshore there at finally moving away from the Florida coast and of course leaving. Much devastation down in the Bahamas that's at the latest on the track right now an upcoming impacts. From ABC meteorologist gate Greg dutrow who's up in New York right now gray here in our whether senator I get where is this thing headed right now. And it looks like it's headed toward the Carolinas now it doesn't have to make landfall on the Carolinas now wide reaching impacts but it is still on its way up there it's going to rake dangerously close. To the Carolina coast we are expecting some large storm surges from this too right now a category two winds 105 yes it has weakened from that bus you Mitt storm system that we saw move across the abaco and Grand Bahama island but do not sleep on this. Two is still a very intense hurricane. And it's moving so close to shore that we are going to see those big impacts four to seven foot storm surges in the low country. Caught the low country for a reason that's a dangerous cocktail he got low terrain you've got high storm surge high winds and also high rainfall totals. It is going to cause some coastal flooding here and we're really targeting Thursday. As the data we see the biggest events we can't let this out of our sight just yet I have feelings going to be a lot of news about flooding and probably some swift water rescue is coming to than. A couple of days. Yet this thing is really a slow mover but at least pick it up a couple miles an hour break entry into your kid thank you so much state local. Officials down there are preparing for the storm as Greg was talking about mobilizing resources. At all levels including the federal government to assist with rescues that has meant the Department of Homeland Security is made. An abrupt announcement on how they will treat undocumented immigrants in this country. Here's Homeland Security secretary Kevin Mack a lead in a short time ago. There will be no routine immigration enforcement during this storm for an immediate aftermath of the storm. People do not have to worry about immigration enforcement they need to go get the help they need to seek safety from this very dangerous storm. Many of those CBP and DHS resources. At being deployed to the Bahamas at this hour rescuing dozens of people on the last 24 hours their president trump. But in the Oval Office just minutes ago addressed US recovery efforts in the Bahamas here's what he had to say. That big section of the bombers was. Hit like a few people have seen before. But we're helping any humanitarian way we've been asked to help by the government of the bombers. And we have. Numerous helicopters said. We're sending some. So people to give them a hand they need a big hand what's going on over there is incredible few people seen anything like that. Although I must tell you over the years have been some hurricanes that were. Bigger and stronger and more powerful. That it is very hard also. ABC news has witnessed the devastation in the Bahamas firsthand our team of Marcus Moore Krista not a Scott showman. And evacuated from the island overnight. Opera co island I should say which was hit the hardest in the storm. Are they were able to get some video out which we are now seen for the first time of what it was like on that island. As the high of a category five hurricane struck. Here's a little bit of their reporting just coming it. A one of the things were waiting for right now is for the eye of the storm. To approach. The center of the storm which ironically and many. Meteorologists and people who. Enjoy whether. Find it fascinating when you get those wind gusts you can you can feel you can feel the pressure change and your ears kind of pop. That's happened several times are so we have. Did two. Another safe room where Hanna. Some of the closet that we've moved to this. Producer. Concrete ceiling. Are they so we think. And a good spot. We wanted to get out of the place that we were in. Here that with the the with the hundred coming. The winds just have my. Not let I mean look the weather so strong it's almost. Preparing to rip the door open you could see daylight at the top of the cracks there's things that that lot is barely holding on. And look down on the ground there that water cascading into the Condo. Absolutely incredible. You can see you can see that that weird kinda pushed the door open. And we've also heard bits and pieces of debris hitting the door as well let. That lock holding it the water still escaping to the bottom you can see there. We tried our best when the fire started try to keep the water from from getting and the Communists. Look at that comedy throughout the they Condo here. Nor does it. For women. I. Definitely. The Braves. Closing the bridge itself. Of the grinch that. The extraordinary looked just coming in from what it was like in the high. Of hurricane Dorian in the thick of things just a couple of days north thanks again or T Marcus Moore. I'm Krista not on Scott shall men who have no evacuated a two different part of the Bahamas. I next to the race for 20/20 and the climate change primary all but three of the democratic candidates are released comprehensive climate change plans ahead of tonight's. I debate on the cable channel on the issue of climate change most are sweeping ambitious expensive many drawing from plants. Within the new green new deal all of them aimed to curb. Car toxic emissions improve our water and air quality in this country but we want to know. All the plans different how she Juno of climate is important to you. Which candidate to support when it comes to issues of climate Tampa's dig deep -- joined now. Now Bankrate roster with the league of conservation donors he voters or other he's here in our DC bureau along with her debut rap political director under house parks guys great to have you. I we've got a lot to dig into right now Mary Alice you have covered this perhaps most extensively here at ABC news let's start with where. Every 20/20 candidate agrees. We'll look big picture in the democratic primary the Democratic Party is trying to position itself as the Green Party may want to have a very clear contrast with the Republicans. And more you nineties democratic and as the probably divide and across the board they say they would like to. We put the United States back into the Paris climate accord they'd like to put back in place a lot of those environmental regulations and protections of federal lands at this top administration. Has rolled back. If anything we've seen these Democrats try to one up each other it's been almost an arms race he's our ten people at present the big gains to meet his boldest plan. To combat climate chance. Just today senator Harris released a ten trillion dollar plan deadly one of her most comprehensive proposals. That falls look at Cheyenne a sweeping plan from senator Bernie Sanders which is estimated cost sixteen trillion again there's a lot of these. Pretty whopping proposals coming from Democrats as they think they would be the ones when tackle this with the most. So how would put our minds around these things Craig and how are they different. Our producer John Nash prosper took a look at all the candidates' plans big price tags. That's one way they're true. But there also seems to be a fault line along this issue of carbon pollution and what we should do about that a number of the candidates and we see them here. Support as some sort of a carbon tax or we pollution feed. On a Nader's. What shall we know about this why is there so much difference in the field on this issue. Is fair. Well first thank you for having me. Clementi is such an important issue and we know you voters care so much about it and I think that is part of why. All of these candidates are putting out such comprehensive plans. Terms of the carbon fee. You know that is an important tool in our arsenal to combat climate change we have to make polluters pay for their pollution it's not the only tool. And you know what's really I think you know important is. What is the cost of not doing from the now climate change and and it's just so much higher than any kind of that. The constantly. Could cry on. Carbon so I think he's seen as the biggest contributor to climate change writing in carbon and being the substance the most commonly comes from coal far apart if powers. Power plants. Right and you know we've seen you know under the term administration carvings. Admissions start going back up they roll back the clean power play in that. Obama administration had in place put limits on coal fired how to play it carbon emissions. And so what we're looking forward to wind from the presidential candidates on the democratic side now is. What's the plan to kind of go beyond what. We had with a clean power clean and really tackle carbon emissions and with an eye towards driving down those in this as an Andrews is seeing a 100%. Actually almost all of the plans call for pretty aggressive goals for the country to reach the carbon neutral state 100% of electricity generated. From renewable clean sources. But the idea of a carbon tax is basically one truly Democrats inning might have if they were in power to try to reach that goal for other. The names that weren't on the list supporting a carbon tax I didn't see Joseph Biden on their Amy Poehler some of the moderates the apple look of Montana Tim Ryan of Ohio coal country. Not on this. This units and whereas authorities other candidates are suggesting things like. Investments in battery is investments in storage investments in updating the power grid. That's more pro active but less punitive towards companies that don't make those Africa and around our. Let's talk about the issue of nuclear power that's a zero emission. Energy source in this country but not without some complications right Craig and there's a divide there as well. Look you can't talk about nuclear power without talking about what do we do when the delays had. Think that how to restore that and you know the real risks that knowledge that's so any plan that includes you know. More nuclear especially union needs to figure out and what is the solution for story at least in keeping communities safe and we just saw on the screen your analysis is there are a handful of candidates that want it actually expand the use of nuclear energy among them some of the moderates are to start right on Delanie businessmen Andrea hanged. Joseph Biden. Rain if you follow. Certain kind of politics closely like yeah. You know this is a longstanding debate in the environmental community whether or not nuclear energy should be included at all when when groups talk about renewable power lot of folks say it Islamic cleanest forms of energy others say that we system problem insurance is still a problem. And it can seem to be a debate. Within that community it's not just nuclear there's debates about fracking natural gas where the line should be for what's gone on public lands. And it's in those fine tuned he tells the we start to see some differences between Democrats. Some unique proposals on the table to his uniform some these candidates want it's your temperature on these Craig. Device over a one idea that's been floated by a couple of case to declare a national emergency. On climate Bernie Sanders and Thomas Dyer. Have been pushing this would that be a helpful. I guess I think we have to go all out on climate teen's mother that is declaring an emergency order you know. We're not the we have to have the government firing on all cylinders Slaton and starting on day one if the next presidency so. Bring every kind of cool and arsenal. Of the federal government to do that is what's most important and why. We really need to see a plan. From every Kennedy about that we have that a series of being the next president and we. We've seen from this administration that using that. Tool of declaring a national emergency you can open exactly. Pat can help an administration in theory move funds around as they see fit and and bypass congressional allocations of funds. They need some more aggressive controversial perhaps ideas on the table some of the candidates. Three of them I believe yet. Have advocated for action relocating communities. With government support away from the coast so who Leon Castro has are promoted voluntary relocation Bernie Sanders Andrew Yang. Entire community relocation that's sort of a novel idea informative for. I mean look we happen talked about adaptation and protecting communities and as well as mitigating against claiming teamed you know I think. You know we have to be realistic about what we cancer getting now out there. You know gets back on track and appeared don't hopefully get to the point at hangar relocate communities but. Yeah things that can be done before it gets to that. Yeah I mean there's definitely so many things we have to start doing you know and the trump administration is taking us backwards rather than doubling down on those things that we need to be accelerating. Clean energy healing need to be investing more in climate resilient infrastructure. And we mr. king resting place. Cash in big picture. As we wrap this fastening conversation inattention to know Joseph Biden are polling front runner at least at this stage in the race. Not isn't listed under a number those umbrellas that we've we just showed our viewers he of course supports the things all the candidates due back in Paris climate accord. Send zero carbon emissions part 350. It's really more controversial ideas he sort of shied away from we're we're guys fall on that let's have been a disappointment to climate activists and progresses. You know look I think senator I think Vice President Biden has really strong clan about how to address climate change and you know where. Can. Look forward to seeing them for ideas from his campaign and on other campaigns about what else they're unity to build on those plans you know. Cree joining Paris is just. Quite the most basic first stop and then how are they going to you build on our commitment and get the world today and few more as well also you know I think. All these plans are really important they're really and really great and we want to see more and we want to see. You know all the candies including Vice President Biden and others talking more and more. Everyday on the campaign trail about how they're gonna start addressing climate change on dateline. Through when we're talking before he started about this idea adding you you're the phrases different passion and acts that we heard democratic leaders that are passion on this issue. Try to get a sense of which candidates are really gonna die and then on day one if there's. A lot to do on health care for Democrats are a lot to do I'm minimum wage for Democrats but also planning which candidate they're actually gonna move on their plans prioritize their clans. And that's where a Joseph Biden might have a hard time convincing from the democratic. Activists tentative voters will likely feel out themselves as they watch these candidates on the debate stage tonight on the cable channel and certainly of the EBC news debate in September 12 Craig thank you so much for coming in helping us. I digest that there else is gonna stick around for another perspective on this we're joined now by Mandy good to see Koresh she's a former EPA official in the trump administration's. Environmental agency also the founder of energy 45 a nonprofit. It's aimed at promoting the president's energy agenda from the outside many thanks so much for coming in taking he had thinking out. So let's pick up where we just looked up with Creag and Harkin of the democratic field how concerned are you how concerned should Republicans be. About this issue of climate change is it a crisis. I look I don't think it's something that Republicans should be concerned eyes at concern about interns at what had been her seat. President trump has done a good job I crow Indian economy while continuing to improve the environment in terms of clean air clean water cleaning up clean and even reducing greenhouse gas emissions. So this is a laying a sheet from the republicans' perspective. We will have teen lived the trajectory in terms have been pretty he's outcomes. Without raising tax day is killing off entire industries are making the price of electricity Della. So it's just some under cents a you. CA need to improve outcomes that's suggests there's a problem that you you see it as a problem not a crisis it or is there or do you agree the president that it's a hoax. I think I I think the president had that and more recently that that I eight differentiate his previous claims about it look at her ex but. His administration and and under his leadership has been taking. Very aggressive actions interns at and creating the environment even reducing greenhouse gas and Sam yes I agree I think he east yet rightly on it if the problem it's something we should pay attention to it is an important issue. But it's not something that should testify he extreme policies that trillion dollar takeovers that we're seeing from the dinner. Can't and that's. This administration has gotten some criticism from. Big oil and gas development company isn't even ExxonMobil in the last few weeks and has proposed rolling back some regulation that is. Reading about that proposals to roll back some. Regulations dealing with methane emissions and ExxonMobil basically kind of statement saying that they did think it was such a good idea to roll back those regulations. ExxonMobil want it to continue an idea that natural gas could be done in a clean manner where methane was Katz and kept pretty low. How this administration grappling with the fact that even oil and gas companies don't seem to support some of that the deregulation. Well it's some of the Welling gas companies and they tend to be that the bigger. On the bigger corporations. That frankly their bottom line if an impact and I additional regulatory costs. But there are one blaze in terms of what the administration have to take into account when they're making me cassation and other big boys days and importantly says are the small commit side. I'm not saying X-Factor is pretty Sarah's transport her that would be significantly harm to I. He fifteen regulatory structure and and when mark Quinn on that it's important to know that. Methane is a commodity that producers are trying to sell said very big business in trance to control and ensure that Aaron minimize leaks amber Lyon and number Qiyue. They didn't panic and backing in there's either in fifteen regulatory. Requirements in place. Fat that insure that he when weather small medium or large corporation is underbelly he sort of activities. They do we can't and environmentally friendly way cases says the put on quote roll back. Was blinking braid of unnecessary regulatory requirements while maintaining the regulation that actually work and produce the results. That that at that matter. And probably many EU you've been dubbed one of the shark attacks on that front administration's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accords. A year or so ago if one of these Democrats. Becomes president of the United States and the United States. Rejoins the Paris accords. How damaging would that be in your view is that is is there really much to that more than the symbolism. That the targets that sat in that and that agreement. Well I think would be problematic because it would be rejoin mean out completely and a fact dead. Agreement on what you see hand turns at the parent planet signatories. Is better spell and and that is that are some of the leaders around that these men their emissions have gone up while they even brace he's. Huge regulatory style policy proposals that were seen from the Democrat candidate bats. And they're the real issue here is that regulatory action that would then be imposed on the American continent economy in the name of complying wrecked the Paris kinda acquired and that's what that we are the rail harm. When a car and that's why the president made the decision to get out because at any given day. He wanted to grow the economy he wanted to protect the environment but not at at the half of American jobs. Many go to sykora with energy 45 a former trump administration EPA official thanks much for coming and many think having me. And our thanks to deputy political director Mary Alice parks much more from her. In the note at ABC news that companies or else. I next over to the Pentagon now and the president's controversial decision to shift three point six billion dollars in military construction funding. Fill the 175. Miles of border wall after the Supreme Court declined. To uphold an injunction temporarily blocking the use of that money pentagon officials. Say they are now planning to move forward and 127. Projects will be affected by this. But they haven't identified them yet. Louis Martinez joins us now he's over at the Pentagon. Eagerly awaiting those details Louis because a lot of members of congress and especially Democrats of course. Are preparing to sound off. On money that could be taken away from their districts in their projects. Now you're exactly right Devean and the Pentagon has been briefing congressional officials all day. Gold going to individual members telling them which projects in their districts are the ones that are going to be affected. What we know is that they're going to be one point eight billion dollars it's gonna come from a project stateside an additional one point eight billion come from projects overseas. I'm so that's kind of we're gonna lessen the impact stateside if you will but what that we're hearing already some of these members of congress already releasing statements. After they've been briefed we know that the Virginia delegation we have senator Cain. He says that about 75 million dollars in projects in the Norfolk area are going to be affected. I'm they include a warehouse for Hazmat materials in Norfolk another similar facility in Portsmouth Virginia Tom and then a cyber operations facility. At Langley use this. We also I have statements from senators Gillibrand and Schumer in New York. They are the ones. Were eight Odyssey is senator minority leader Schumer. And he's been very vocal about how this program that the president is doing with the funding is actually making America less safe. And his opinion apparently under in sixty million dollars worth of projects that the US military academy West Point. Are going to be affected. What are we you are you surprised to starter after they're ready you know we're hearing a lot from Democrats are you surprised that there have been so few Republicans to speak out again about this and any rumblings. Even privately at the Pentagon. And so much money is being shifted away from these initiatives. You know I can't speak for Republicans right now but he can but I'm sure that they will be speaking out shortly after the penny on. It talks about this publicly at some point later details. And wouldn't be right with all the details we are as he said we've been nearly anticipating this list is gonna come out. But one of the things that we have heard from officials is that they are looking for things. That could be delayed on down the road and one thing that we do know is that. In the presidential budget request for the Pentagon then came out earlier this year the Pentagon is already looking to backfill this money this three point six billion dollars. So that in their terms in their mind. This is just a delay in a project. As opposed to you have permanent cut off but we know from hearing to Democrat members up on the hill they don't like they're totally opposed to that. Because they think that that's just the back their way of them funding this 175 mile. The wall and we will await those details -- we know you bring them to us are here and ABC news like thank you so much Lee Martinez. At the Pentagon finally today we take note of an extraordinary appearance last night by Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. And the former American president who appointed her Bill Clinton. They appeared together on stage at the Clinton Presidential Center in Arkansas where they traded memories of their first conversation together. Back in the Oval Office in 93. I was so Ann Grossman her story when we were sitting there and I just kept peppering her with questions. That I suddenly felt that I was really not. Interviewing somebody had for the Supreme Court all I would just a got talking and somebody that I really liked. And that I hope. Could be a part of our future. It was very easy to talk to the president. And in. We talked about clarification arrived hero was that sense if you look innocent. He took about family. Headley cup event anything. And I've had the experience. With some admit they have certain if comfort. Talking to a woman. That without that Whaley president. And a lot of talk on social media about what she could have been alluding to there are senior national respond Terry Moran is here comes secretary. Striking to see these two together I can even remember them together maybe since he appointed Willie Gator Ginsburg that in itself was short that is extorted by tradition. Recent vintage bedevil us over the past several decades. Justices don't hang out with the president's reported and they are they trying to keep their distance to demonstrate their independence this was different but. Think about it in the meat to Aaron and Aaron and Ruth Ginsburg's life work has in part helped to create helped to vindicate and and prosecute justice for victims of social of sexual violence there she is standing next to a man. Who has been credibly accused at the very least. Sexual violence by Juanita Broderick Paula Jones by Kathleen Willey but others. Is now caught up in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal took 26 flights with the with Epstein says there was nothing on toward but there will be. More. Investigation and that and Clinton has a pattern of denying it first and then getting caught. It is striking to see it ended runs the risk of on damaging that caught BC appearance it struck. Many bad here in the newsroom that her allusion there are cracking a joke perhaps she was referring to those women perhaps you know Bill Clinton does have a tradition our reputation. I'm being very easy with whatever whenever one when he fixes his gaze on you though because otherwise you are the only person in the world and he also has a reputation of doing. Great stuff on policy for women and women's rights and working easily and comfortably victory lap on that from us and we should say is a foot mount Terry that she looked quite good to less than two weeks after receiving radiation therapy for. And malignant tumor on her pancreas and she is expected back in the court. Next month community be tracking that Cameron thinks for that analysis thank you for joining us in the briefing room. On this Wednesday I'm Devin Dwyer Washington hope to see you right back here.

