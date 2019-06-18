Transcript for ICE will begin removing 'illegal aliens': Trump

As president drug prepares to officially kick off his reelection campaign tonight in Orlando he's firing up new tweets about immigration crackdown. The president says it next week immigration officials will begin the process of removing millions of illegal immigrants from the US quote as fast as they comment. He now says Mexico is doing a good job of stopping migrants before they reach the US. And he announced Guatemala is close to signing an agreement that would look choir migrants to seek asylum bear first. Before applying in the US.

