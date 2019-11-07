Transcript for Possible ICE raids in Chicago

I'm Alexis Nick Adams in Chicago where local immigrant rights groups are preparing for possible ice raids as early as this weekend they say those rates could tear immigrant families apart this is a look at that press conference from today. Where those agencies were talking about these possible ice rates the groups say they have received credible information that the immigration and customs enforcement raids. Will go down this weekend. Community leaders say thousands of people across the country including people here in Chicago could be targeted. Now back in June president Donald Trump put a two week delay of those threats of mass deportation. In ten major cities. Including here in Chicago that do we clock now up. Right now people across the country are being briefed in churches and schools. About their legal rights and how to handle encounters with ice agents ice has issued a statement that it will not comment on details of enforcement operations. The White House declining to comment. To ABC news and it goes immigration groups here in Chicago say they are prepared and ready to fight back Chicago's mayor. Lori Lightfoot says she'll do everything their power to stop these raids and says she got a police will not participate. In Chicago I'm Alexis make atoms are watching ABC news live.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.