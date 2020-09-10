Why I’m voting early

Americans on why they decided to vote before Election Day.
1:12 | 10/09/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Why I’m voting early
Across the country. Early voting is already under way and millions of cast their ballots we talked to some voters who showed up to the polls weeks before the election. And they told us why voting and voting power of matters to them. A on this. We have enough right Shannon Devoe on this the day. It's good to fold they shave while pregnant vote don't count what did you cannot do say they don't wonderful why. As countries in territory. You know. So. We do need to below where the other I just want to make sure that Michael's kids count. That's why I'm here early and. Person I really haven't seen this much excitement since. 1968. And a actually bringing my mail in ballots. Because I want Ed to the we have the safest. Most reliable. Way to be sure that I got my vote in the. People are interest in voting in getting their voices. Heard from voting is always important but they've specifically this year. We aren't hearing from our voters there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

