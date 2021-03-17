Transcript for Immigration bill faces an uphill battle in Congress as more migrants make their way to the border

Democrats are hoping to pass to immigration bills in the house tomorrow but those those are like should die in the senate unless Democrats can neither get Republican support. Or change the rules of the senate. Now president Biden may be opening the doors to do just that telling George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview that he supports modifying the filibuster. Let's listen and even reluctant to do it with a filibuster aren't you have to choose between preserving the filibuster and advancing your agenda yes. Here's the choice I don't think it's eliminate the filibuster you have to do what it used to be when our first got to the senate. And that is that a filibuster you had to stand up and command the floor. Once you stop talking you lost that and someone could move in and say I'm move the question enough. Soriano worked for the filibuster so you're for that reform your for bringing back the talking filibuster I am. That's what it was posted may just put a hold on it that's yes it almost just getting the point where democracies have a hard time functioning. Let's bring in ABC news deputy political director Avery Haram is making her debut here on the break down a real gun and thank you for joining us today. In which still essar this what are the rules of the filibuster right now and how would changing those rules. Democrats' ability to pass laws in the senate. Well. Our rules he needs sixty votes and she and senator Rick arcing gridlock that exists in the senate and dollars and sixty miles or any legislation he's nearly possible. Role stances and threatened where I was changed to an agenda items. Many liberal groups and the rest of me first just don't luster eliminating which would allow criminals assets a simple majority. In the senate and no apologies and scorched in my parents. Reaching option now. Our minds and an interview with George says he wants a serious harm to the luster was murdered why or will western center assumes. A sensible or agency needs in order in case the jury. About a record witness actually moved more smoothly and he has topped the western Brady all this is more to a screeching. Now Clinton this whole clan backfire on the Democrats down the line is that you get it done. Louis and minority leader has already warned of course. In which he college you know he's used every letter or disposal. Of terror strikes legislation. And so we. Act and a majority each. Could signal some real shopper by. Either way Democrats are facing push back from within their own party on this but senate majority leader Chuck Schumer today vowed to put a new voting rights act on the floor and said everything is on the table so can he get moderate Democrats to go along with some -- Lester change to get that. We've seen Joseph mansion. So you always nests you'd be own roster rouge harmless and no. Arizona senator since and I will be Oakland's lane in the original readers slammed into exactly majority leader Schumer has no room. And do you think this could be a setback in president Biden's push for unity can hear Sorin got after passing a relief package without. Republican support. A wholly consumed the idea. Of some sort the end. We acts and you know. Here's those who say. Idea you media. Treat you mentioned release or an. Economic. Not a single in the wings or break appearance. So I'm not know Republicans are now blaming president Biden for this surged unaccompanied children crossing the border into the US is there any hope of a bipartisan solution to the immigration crisis given how polarized everything is right now. Well liquor. It is waiting Wendy's solution to border beat I didn't order sisters. And 88. I advantage. Meaning you mean by race is losing its administration saying he inherited next. I Kansas senator securities acts and you aren't the border in there are no solutions. Thai deputy political director Avery harper Avery great to have you thank you. I.

