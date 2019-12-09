'Impeachment is a very divisive measure,' Pelosi says

Pressed by reporters on Thursday, the speaker of the House refused to concede that Congress is in the midst of an impeachment investigation.
0:44 | 09/12/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Impeachment is a very divisive measure,' Pelosi says
Stand by. We had been doing all right support. And missionary community. That enables them to do here. Process. Interrogation in the an investigation. And that work on. There. Oh. There. Getting. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

