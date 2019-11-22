Transcript for Impeachment hearings wrap up; Black voters up for grabs in 2020

Integrity welcome to the briefing her mom Devin Dwyer in Washington happy Friday we have been through two weeks of impeachment hearings. Forty hours of public testimony more than a dozen witnesses. Before these committees house Democrats now head into the Thanksgiving holiday week. Pretty confident about their case for the impeachment of Donald Trump. Saying they had everything they need right now to draft articles of impeachment here's Adam Schiff. The president says really quite spontaneously. On as if he was asked in this way. No quid pro quo. Woody went from occurring no quid pro quo. This is the I'm not a crook defense. You say get and I guess that's the end of it. Well. The only thing. We can say. Is that. It's not so much that the situation. Is different and turn of terms of Nixon's conduct and trumps conduct. What we've seen here is far more serious than a third rate burglary. Of the democratic headquarters what we're talking about here is the withholding of recognition. In that White House meeting the withholding of military aid to an ally at war this beyond anything Nixon did. That says to meet this president believes he is above the law. Beyond accountability. And in my view there is nothing more dangerous than an unethical president who believes there are above the law. And I would just say. To people watching here at home and around the world. In the words of my great calling. We are better than that. Adjourned. An emotional capstone to the testimony yesterday capital known joined now by our Pennsylvania Avenue. A senior producer Justin official Katherine hall there's. So everybody wants know what's next well look. First of all very emphatic by the chairman that we have not seen him sort of that animated as you said the the entire time certain staring straight ahead. That was actually remarkable thing that he managed to deal that the entire time but he really let it all sorted out there which you can attack Tel now is the finality he sort of with the the you know. Decision this last one in your face problem. Would those past three days though. Is that not one Republican on that panel broke. Not one Republican as we were apartments we're not even will hurt the moderate. From Texas a former intelligence officer not even he said book. Maybe there's a problem here and it's a signal of what is to come next and what has come next is. Is eventually down the road if should they vote for to impeach a trial in the senate and that is just a Bellwether for the senate but. But more technically what comes next is Tom they have to write articles of impeachment. Long indictment against the president they've gathered all this evidence from all this testimony have all these documents on Ericsson and put into words what they think the president's McCaw misconduct was she out as are going through evidence and in documents that that we haven't seen publicly to these skating committees are essentially. Writing their reports wild during this recess and then what will happen is then they'll turn it over to the Judiciary Committee that I was giving right I would regret after its Thanksgiving in the early December and then. Judiciary will also have some hearings were thinking one hearing right now just just the hearing on the presidents on misdeeds as they say that may include. I'm some alarm related stuff that will also come back that was and judiciary committee for. And then don't write the articles of impeachment were. It's a far out into its hearings that the White House it's actually the yahweh the rules are written is that the only time the White House lawyers can actually aside from the trial itself when all have there say. If they can make you care so begin this year rebuttal and this next phase pretensions sure yeah early December EI and just sit and and the lawyers to its that the White House slurs but it could be a combination of the White House in his personal attorneys regardless they will have a chance to respond publicly. Enough as. So all part of this interim period now that the public hearings of the first part are done is this battle for public opinion we know in the new ABC news its host Paul. Most Americans 70% of Americans think what they have heard and seen in these impeachment hearings is wrong. They think that the president did something on the divided of course a right to remove the president over you mentioned will hurt because she sort of a Republican Bellwether he's retiring from congress a moderate parents and important or willing to criticize Donald Trump here's what he had to say after everything that's gone down the past two weeks. So why are we here. Because of two things that occurred during the presidential line 25 phone call with Ukrainian president's landscape. The use of the phrase do us a favor though and reference between six and presidential election and the mention of the word right. I believe both statements were inappropriate misguided foreign policy. And it's certainly not how the executive currents are in the future should handle such call. Its way to sleepless. An impeachable offense should be compelling. Overwhelmingly clear and on ambiguous. And it's not something to be rushed taken lightly. I've not heard evidence proving the president committed bribery or extortion. After you've talked a lot of members on both sides of the out you've been roaming the hallways are on the your room have you seen the eighty cracks. And Republican support for Donald Trump is anybody even going as far as will hurt said there and say this is really seriously problematic. Click I think they've changed their strategy. Some even that president's closest allies saying. You know it was inappropriate but it's not impeach of law and and no let me see the Republicans come out after those. Hearings just as fighting in their completely behind the president and I think will hurt was a good example of that this is an appropriate form housing but I haven't seen anything that's impeachable and out one. I think that we didn't learn come from these hearings that we've been talking about a lot as early it's about hold up of the aid. Was that conditions on launching investigations we we don't know what we don't know when the ukrainians also found out about that's a key piece of evidence to that Republicans also are capitalizing on. There was one minute testimony that undercut the Republican argument that that that there ukrainians had no idea that the it was being held a long time caller who proposed Defense Department so they did but. But you know she wasn't sure she wasn't a 100% sure she's literature that was frozen or judgment. From what they were have a quid pro quo if you don't know that the money is anyway and if everything that her things as I haven't been completely convinced yet and and there's a reason why we who a lot of people are saying we haven't heard enough. As we haven't heard that people. At least. The big players who were inside the White House talking to the pres John Bolton on holding on waning moment any. Now now that the making Albanians stingiest in the have a very infamous conversation between him and Jon Karl which he sort of laid out some very clear reasons why heat but they held up eight. Hourly earnings were right in that sound bite was played during impeachment hearings I imagine we'll see that SoundBite in the in the future. Richard talk about the battle for public opinion changing minds will hurt service and he hadn't heard enough yet it seems like it's only getting harder for Democrats is Republicans now in the senate. Prepare to call their own witnesses in mount a defense here's what Chris Stewart the congressman have you talked. Had to say about what we could start to see in the senate preparation for a trial took a look. So I'm talking on my colleagues in the senate these are some of the witnesses that you need to call and these are some of the questions that you need to ask. First you have to hear from the whistle blower. Now they can choose to do that in closed session if they want to leave that up to them but you can. Initiate an impeachment of the president the United States and not have to answer some questions. Whom did he get his information. Did he have the classification and Clarence is to get that information what's his relationship with Vice President Biden. Who has she shared that information right including some members of the committee here. And these proceedings have been anything but there the senate has an opportunity to fix that. I am confident they will and I look forward to them completing the job that we could have done here. So the senate has an opportunity to fix it Catherine used to asserted talked to some top Republican senators on this and see the tea leaves. Republicans have wanted to call the whistle blower they wanted to call. Ogden. Couple arguments to meet here with with subpoena saying that was of our how do you subpoena wasn't barking on who it is so that's number one number till. The the lawyers are. The lawyers for the whistle or have at their very clear they're not going to entertain. I'm these comments from Republicans who are trying to out this person but they've said. The whistle blower whoever this person is is willing to answer questions in writing member the president also answered questions in writing and smaller pro that was okay at the time. But so are we going to have this person even come up and talk to senators in person behind closed doors I doubt it. And Richard Burr the chairman of the senate intelligence committee says he is determined to bring whistle blower in just and final thought here the president this morning. City on Fox News he's actually the can forward to a trial he said I want to try out there is some indication from the White House today that they are not only preparing for this that they would like to see passed out. Okay that's what he says. How we were all waiting to see it up and and what's so interesting about it is. We don't really know what we're gonna see yet I mean they need the will do a lot of please write to me there's been what how many to. They have to write the rules about how this discos and that hasn't been done it when they wrote the rules. And that means McConnell and Schumer getting together figuring out how many witness they're going to be allowed to call you know and where it. Until they do that it's going to be hard to know what exactly we're gonna. C and it's going to be a blockbuster start of torn torn in January if you. Thank you so much great conversation have a good weekend just official captured polish forests of follow them on Twitter if you don't great minute by minute reporting. On impeach a process to the race for 20/20 now and a closer look today at the battle among the democratic candidates pretty critical African American vote no Democrat in recent history has won the nomination of that party. Without winning a majority of the black vote the candidates this week in Atlanta for that fifth democratic debate honed their pitches. To that community. But are they breaking through to as Joseph Biden have the critical black vote locked up why isn't there are more excitement for the other candidates. And how is it that this important democratic voting bloc. Isn't feeling excited about this race just over two months before those phone first votes are cast well we took a road trip around Atlanta to find out. Okay. There's nothing or you. What's at stake. This coming election. All nothing lessens so. And yeah. Joseph Biden's support network. Yes I am platinum and there's a chance that could. I think vice president this this where he has listened to Barack. And the question is who could win. Who didn't take long. 16100. To get someone and the White House to get shopper. It's my. On the outlook it's your boy. Yes and consequent defeating trust me. Do you have do you think someone is in the field right now that can do that a lot of muscle moving into what Joseph Biden. Meaning here. I'm what's the hesitation. I'm. I hate somebody like the people who did sheds the mayor of self and in the end could get your. Who do you think people. I think I can he took my particular. Somehow. Elections have consequences of your little luck yet you're woke. All right it and decide. Don't think it's OK what about Joseph Biden he's somebody gets top of the polls most African Americans say he's the guy here you in that camp. Some foot. Behind these great picture hesitated. And I'm still think. And what do you think about Elizabeth Ward she somebody that you that you were interested in the. Very strong headed I don't know be young fellow plowed through its. Hopefully don't work for a few hours. How much I loved pummeled them might. Program taught me about what what's the most important issue for years have ordered generally hardening of nothing else here. Then I've been really not only have really been talking about the home. Politics since these are intertwined here in the heart of historic half. Atlanta a top priority is Beatty Donald Trump but many of its African American. We're not sure who the best candidate is. Oh. Who's. Look at that there is taking advantage that hasn't experienced that. Adam Janet please and raised animals are each at bat. That defense the issues instead man. Flat community and. And that the guy and and. And still ahead. 11100 candidates running for president as as peace. People trapped that should he joined him home Patrick Deval Patrick and Bloomberg joined last week crane Ed so it feels a lot of does a lot of ways that that it's shape. Continues to move. People's feet and it. That is why no clear front runner hasn't managed because we don't know who's gonna sell in the can't payments Tulsa this part of the city. And a lot of ways Auburn avenue at Max. Past Atlanta and civil rights history with its teachers. Black Mecca at each end that Atlanta has been known how critical is the African American vote in the democratic. A decisive it is too fast yes particularly. Source that actually throughout the country the candidate and. Let him back. Black. Democratic primaries will likely be kept them. And so isn't that Joseph Biden these guys double digit heavy south when. Most African American were you got a lot done. You're not convinced it's game over Joseph Biden has. And I Nam. As critical as African American voters are in this democratic primary it's clear here in Atlanta. The candidates have a lot of we'll. I've gotten us this news. Yeah. Probably relates. Press. Classes. Mutual life. I think finds that had he is also little. And I'd rather see him as a person ultimately people to judge. He's. He's them neutered him. Yeah Indiana Indiana is a Ken Pollack has a little bit. So does that kind of was with this thing and think you're an American candidates in the race Pamela Harris Corey Booker and they get appellate look at the president and injures action yet pike but it is that kept. Someone here Bernie Sanders Elizabeth Warren group. Holly let's look more. And whenever the health care. I'm finding that the women that I worked with on the lifeboats. And I also do this podcast and so we talked a lot about this is that matters to us. And what I'm finding is that black women in particular are uninspired. But I think there's reason that black women like myself are not yet excited this because we're hearing about it. That we here was down. Blackmon concerns about education had to be stopped on the list. The seventh grader at public education is clinical and Elisabeth thing I'm doing that today. What issues are most. Are you Medicare well. This is the critical time in this election to talk about things that matter. We want to be excited we want to show up there are some of us in that matter who's on the ballot we're going to silent mode because it's that clinical. But if you want to be the democratic nominee and you have a side he's got to make some investments in terms. Your messaging. But so many claps its majority of black voters saved. Possibly award that Joseph bide. It's the best pick to be the nominee I have a lot of respect for. Vice President Biden I think that he and President Obama did some incredible things during their tenure. When you have to be running on more than that all elections are about turnout right. And we know the difference between having someone that we're excited about inspired by a vs someone is his voting for it because it's anti someone else. I've received aptly than lacks the size. Love that we are deserving of a candidate whose parents. All right thanks to our producers John Schlossberg and Kate Fallon for that piece I'm joined now by a trio of campaign road warriors Rachel Scott who is our political correspondent also. Join us from South Carolina by our South Carolina reporter herb Rihanna Stewart and out there on the trail Justin Gomez who covers. I've people who judges campaign guys thanks for sticking with us here. Rihanna I wanna start with you because South Carolina is the third state to vote in this democratic prior also says the first big test. On the African American vote. So how are people feeling down there Joseph Biden has a hugely right now. Yes Joseph Biden has the blow out lead in South Carolina 33%. A support according to the latest Quinnipiac University poll but even higher among African Americans 44 but then. Behind me with the restaurant where he officially filed. To be on the ballot about Carolina and when he came out he told me let them. I'm very confident I actually feel very confident in my support an African American voters but just be here I spoke to one of his volunteers. Who you know what I when he stepped away from the campaign he actually revealed to me that he liked Connolly Harry. Com but. Isn't sure if she can win. And they'll until she or another candidate can prove that they can actually beat president tried in the 20/20 election and keep sticking with Biden. I've also been to Atlanta recently on the that they got but I would I would debate watch party out with with about new Georgia project. On the right before there was black man to round table when he talked about voting and they talked about the candidates that they support. And I just speaking to them what we thought in your packet. The black man that I spoke to some of them loading time some them very apt moment. All said that they don't hear their stories and their concerns reflected. In the twenties many issues at the candidates are talking about particularly with health care. Particularly with paternal rights this is something a lot of African American male. You know it's the struggle for wit. Odd and annual theme that all around. You know that they especially in the south Blackwater supporting cited because they're not shore who house. Could could could could take the election. Yes sort of Biden by default not a lot of excitement there in the African American community but certainly a sense that he could win. And as you said Rihanna a lot of discussion about these candidates in so far sort of of I'll lack of addressing the issues that are important that community here is senator Connell Harris just at the debate this week making this very appointments to look again. For too long I think candidates have taken for granted at the constituencies that have been the backbone of the Democratic Party. I have overlook those six. And haven't you know they sell plants you know it was close election times open a black church. And and want to get the vote. But does that and then there before a. So rich a she's makes the point she talks the talk she keeps driving home that the candidates are peers. Need to reach out and yet even come on Harris a struggling. To build African Americans were what's going on what are you hearing when you travel the country. What is so interesting rightly look at even the national polls we see that believing front runner's arm. White and black voters as we have mentioned are a key demographic here. But it's also important for us to keep in mind as we continue to analyze the polls and these key early voting states. That black voters I don't make them make up the majority of those states other than South Carolina Iowa and cancer right as we're learning and lights it isn't very white state and so while all of these candidates are spending so much of their time there according all of these voters at some point you're going to have to turn over to a different demographic and have. Their message resonate with and that community. So this new candidates that may do best in Iowa New Hampshire may not fare so well. In some of the Super Tuesday states California. As an good example they're just want to bring you into this because. People reject is having a breakout moment in the early states that Rachel's talking about Iowa New Hampshire we see the numbers she's tapping the polls there. And yet let's put back up the numbers from South Carolina look at where people injured stands among African American voters in South Carolina. All less than 1% he's below Marianne Williamson. Why can't remember the last time she was on the debate stage. Or who what do you make it an access to what does that kit does the campaign. If feel that this is a crisis point this is not a new phenomenon for. The campaign isn't there just yet they're not saying that it's a crisis we heard him on the debate stage this week. Say that he welcomes the challenge of black voters getting to know him for people to judge this is still early on he still sees South Carolina has a ways away. He's openly acknowledging this struggle he's having with gaining their support and we've been hurt heard him tell Lindsey Davis as ABC's Leslie Davis. That he's got his work cut out for him. And that is gonna take more than just presenting his Douglas plan. Two black communities. They also have to get to know who he is he's a newcomer to the scene he's brand new to the national yield. Coming into the race this year as want to go back to those quinnipiac numbers. Almost below 1% in their but also. This favorability 22%. Among black voters but then the other 160% of black voters say that they still. Don't and that they still haven't heard enough about him and that's something that he keeps going back to when you ask him about that poll you references that number showing that there's still a lot of room for improvement there in that state. And that's how he sees that he can grow there. And we'll see if people just in turn things around with black voters spend more time in those communities of course. Justin Gomez you'll be there all along the way thank you so much and thanks to grant a Stewart. Down in South Carolina and thinks you Rachel Scott for your important reporting here as well. Finally today speaking of this diverse field of candidates. The former president of the United States Brack Obama weighing. In on this field at this juncture overnight in California to a group of donors I'm joined now on the phone by our Kendall Carson who was there. In the room as President Obama. Waded into this thing was the big message was to basically chill out right Kendall what what what that he had to say that's catching so much attention. Yes that's right that then after spending eleven you know largely avoiding the 20/20 contest. President Obama sought to quell the party ears telling you know that roomful of Silicon Valley urgency this cute chill out about the candidates but. He also really they're cute deliver a message of unity he wanted everyone in the party can get behind the eventual nominee be tricky says the differences between candidates now are relatively minor differences. With trump and you know he urged. It through. We can't afford to be ambivalent because the stakes are just so high. Yeah I am really interest in message as you say Kendall Carson from somebody who has sat on the sidelines for the most part part tried to let the the Democratic Party pick. And the next nominee on their own Kendall Carson that reporting from California. Overnight President Obama. Say he's suspicious of purity tests wants Democrats to buck up a little bit as we head into the final two and a half months now before the first votes are cast. Thanks for joining us here today and a briefing room on this Friday full news 24/7. On ABC news live you can watch us. And follow us on the ABC news apps downloaded if you don't. I haven't already you can find the latest there on the impeachment proceedings or Washington as well we'll be back your 3:30 PM eastern time. On Monday until then I'm Devin Dwyer have a great week.

