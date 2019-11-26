Transcript for Impeachment inquiry hearings continue

For more on this I want to bring in John who'd act with the Brookings Institution he is an expert on presidential power has been following developments John picture being here. This case appears headed for the Supreme Court way yeah you know what do you think this decision. By the court date in the appellate for the Supreme Court. Will mean here as we watch this impeachment process go forward. For this is a case that's important about more than just dom again this is a case about. The heart of presidential power and the separation of powers between the branches. The executive branch is claim right now that presidents have absolute immunity. With something that was too much for judge Jackson to handle two even tolerate. And I think we're going to see something similar in the higher courts we have a standard of law in this country. That says that no one has a Bobbitt and the president has. Put forward an idea like other presidents have in the past that he is above it and it's time for the judiciary to step in and rule on not claim John. In the meantime and we know that those appeals can take quite a long time to work your way through do you think that this. I decision by judge Jackson has any bearing on. Other witnesses who were not part of this case say somebody like former national security advisor John Bolton and others who. Impeachment investigators really want to get too will they be swayed by this. Early in the short term they're not going to be swayed by it the Justice Department already announced. That they are going to appeal this to the appellate level and eventually likely to the Supreme Court. And I think for other witnesses who were looking to this case particularly John Bolton and others. They're going to wait until this plays out if it plays out in all before they. Jump to congress and say okay judge Jackson scared me enough I'm ready to show up. And we know that house Democrats also signaling in in the midst of all this that they are deterrent to push ahead whether or not these witnesses come forward although. Some of them offer some potentially tantalizing an additional information that they would like to see let's take a look at where the American public is on this because there is a new poll out today. From CNN that shows people ever really. And that affected that much yet Friday's public impeachment hearings again this is just one snapshot of sent him by about 50% of Americans were now support impeaching. And removing a president that's virtually unchanged from before the impeachment hearings began to take a look at this interest in wrinkle. In the new CNN poll there is a big division by gender. 40% of men support impeaching and removing a president much slower then 60% of women who say. DS support the same Jordan Phelps. That is something that in this White House is likely to pay close attention to write because women are key constituency. I headed into the torn each morning election. Yeah absolutely women have been an elusive constituencies in a lot of ways for this White House so one that they are definitely keeping a close eye on. DeVon this White House very much making a battle for public opinion. Admit this impeachment inquiry and this poll has been good news for them and that's sends the fact that things haven't changed all that minds. The and the president headed out on the campaign trail this evening for a campaign rally as well it's one last are from you John before we let you go. Oh what do you expected the next steps in this legal battle. We also saw the court yesterday talk about the president's tax returns. An unrelated case but also a test of presidential power in the face of congress. Do you do you suspect that this case I would down again we'll get expedited will the court here at this year. Assert. Only courts have an interest in hearing this out impeachment is a constitutional event. It is something that is one of the most serious acts that the congress can take. In courts or reread to be up politics into the optics into the constitutional realities of a process like that. Ideally however. The executive branch and congress will negotiate some sort of different outcome. No one wants to lose this case the president doesn't want to the congress doesn't want to. And one of the ways to ensure that no one loses the case is to have some negotiated outcome where the parties meet somewhere in the middle. Now that's very well said they don't want something put in stone by a court they'd much rather work it out on their own we'll see if they if they go that route here than it does seem that the president's pretty defined at this point determined. To take it up to change on who'd act with the Brookings Institution thank you sir happy Thanksgiving to you.

