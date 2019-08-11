Impeachment inquiry intensifies ahead of open House hearings

More
Private testimony transcripts continue to be released as the House gears up for public hearings.
4:19 | 11/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Impeachment inquiry intensifies ahead of open House hearings

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:19","description":"Private testimony transcripts continue to be released as the House gears up for public hearings.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"66852570","title":"Impeachment inquiry intensifies ahead of open House hearings","url":"/Politics/video/impeachment-inquiry-intensifies-ahead-open-house-hearings-66852570"}