Transcript for Impeachment inquiry unites top Democratic candidates

On ABC's Rick Klein with the latest in politics this week. They're all going they are now. He should be impeached he shooting all of the constitution. And we can not let him get away with it. With those words from former vice president Joseph Biden all the major democratic candidates are now calling for president trump to be impeached amid a torrents of developments on that front. The president though use his first campaign rally since the impeachment inquiry began to target but he was. Jolly good and vice president. Because he understood the hit I think she S Barack Obama's. The president is repeating. Unfounded allegations about Biden and his son hunter. Other Democrats don't want to follow him in passing the Biden's but they're not keen to defend hunter Biden's business arrangements either. I would not allow a family member. Anyone in my cabinet to have a family member to work and position. But. I think that prop up that we got again win. We had this issue and it's a distraction from the fact that look at this presents leaked it. This could play out in intriguing ways at the next democratic debate in Ohio on Tuesday senator Bernie Sanders says he will be there after suffering a heart attack. He warmed up by hitting baseballs in his backyard and Vermont. The debate is slated to have a record twelve candidates onstage but congresswoman cosic Albert is threatening to boycott over the democratic party's defeat qualifying rules. Adding a fresh wrinkle to a volatile race Rick Klein ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.