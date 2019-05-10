Transcript for Impeachment investigation dominates week in politics

I BBC's Rick Klein with the latest in politics this week. This is Joseph Biden firing back. Are not hard to start game you're not going to destroy my family. I don't care how much money you spend Mr. President. Out dirty attacks get the floor of. As the trump campaign airs new ads in battleground states. Back in Washington trump may have added fuel to democrats' impeachment fires. He's now saying publicly what White House records show he was saying privately. With a message to Ukraine now China as well. The sizable lead. They should investigate that by the way like light giant. It started investigate. That abide. On the democratic side senator Elizabeth Warren is solidifying her front running status with big fund raising numbers big polling results. And very B Krause. He warns main rival among progressives though has been sidelined. Senator Bernie Sanders was hospitalized in Las Vegas and had to undergo a heart procedure his wife Jane saying he's now on the mend. The big question now when will senator Sanders returned to the campaign trail. His campaign saying he will be there in Ohio when the Democrats have their next debate October 15. Rick Klein ABC news Washington.

