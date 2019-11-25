Transcript for Impeachment showdown continues for Trump after public hearings

Are turning out to the impeachment inquiry house Democrats said to be expeditiously moving ahead with drafting their report on president firms' dealings with Ukraine. There also contemplating though they need to wait for some critical witnesses who have been refusing to comply meantime impeach him politics. A could be exposing some real threats to our national security in our team is here to break down it's headlines on both fronts and clarity or senior reporter Jon Cohen ABC news contributor. And former Homeland Security official guy scripted heavier than a lot to unpack on this as we sort of come up for air. After two weeks impeachment hearings and and I want start with you because we know so much now but the president's pressure campaign in Ukraine. But we don't know a lot about why the money to Ukraine was put on hold in who ordered it. That's exactly right DeVon we have two weeks of testimony and dozen witnesses more than thirty hours of testimony that they gave. We do know that the president ordered to actual hold on aid but we still don't know why. And there's actually an internal review going on at the White House right now where they're looking at documents emails and so forth that could unpack that very reason and. That's a critical question and because. As Democrats seek to build there articles of impeachment they want to get as close as they can't a president trump and if there is a quid pro quo they need to be able to show. That he was the one who held up in of the quitter and. The Croats. That's exactly right at me with it and must there's an intention to withhold aid than a democratic case lessons a little that they would still argue that they still have a case that the president was. Pressuring a fragile democracy. Ukraine. But that there wasn't the eight on the table that that would be a major part of their case that they need to and in. Her critical witness is Mick more rain in the acting chief of staff John Bolton the former national security advisor neither of them. Have complied with with requests for testimony and documents so we'll see where that goes. John want to bring you into this because the other thing we've learned in this couple of weeks impeachment hearings is that there are some very serious threats. To our national security that could be getting completely obscured. By the politics here. Yeah that's right DeVon from united I listen to the testimony from the perspective of somebody who's been working in national security and enforcement issues. For over thirty years in and when I heard described was a national security process a process that's protected Americans for decades. In a state of disrepair is broken it's dysfunctional so what I mean by that when making decisions regarding Ukraine the president wasn't wrong line. And intelligence or information provided by experts in the National Security Council the intelligence community grieving the State Department. He was listening to Rudy Giuliani and Rudy Giuliani was being fat a combination he was speaking to present a combination Russian disinformation. I debunk conspiracy theories and inaccurate information provided by corrupt Ukrainian officials and it wasn't just that this informed the president's. Opinions. It was actually taking official action. Based on this inaccurate information he removed an ambassador from post he conveyed and debunk conspiracy theory to the head of state. Of Ukraine and he also possibly withheld vital military aid from a nation at war. All based on inaccurate you see the president's defenders who co owner of that argument with this idea that he was someone who came in to sort of bucked the establishment. To be zone. Thinker. And this whole idea that relying in an outside. Person Rudy Giuliani is not a new phenomenon in this town Sidney Blumenthal did some. Personal diplomacy for the clintons. I'm isn't there something to that is there is there an argument to be made that the president was simply as the commander and. Chief exercising. His discretion maybe but. You can't protect the country from threats if you don't understand the threats. You can't make informed decisions if you're relying on inaccurate information if you're listening to disinformation provided by our adversaries you're probably not. I've making decisions that are in the best interest of the country. The problem is when you mess up the national security people and one of the stunning findings I think in hand and I have spoken about this that we heard in hearings last week was this revelation. About this whole idea of this conspiracy theory that Ukraine was actually behind meddling in the 2016 campaign. Was actually propagated by the Russians it was meant to be something of a carver and here we had members of the administration and Republicans advancing that theory and in fact. We heard it yesterday on the Sunday shows from Senator John Kerry. Senator Kennedy cool do you believe was responsible for hacking the DNC. And Clinton Campaign. Computers they're emails was that rush. Or you crack. I don't know guardian Narnia many of us. Miss yell well I mean let me I don't know doesn't erupt a site date entire intelligence communities as it was Russia. That's right but it cut also being cranky I'm not saying that. I know one way or the other I'm saying that ms. hale is entitled to her opinion but no rebuttal evidence was allowed to be offered we know. At least than the Republicans in the house wanted to call a witness said DNC political operative. Who lobbied the Ukrainian embassy to be involved get involved in 2016. Election we don't know if Ukraine did that we don't know to what extent. Because they won't let the president offer his evidence and that's while site once a decade. The absence of evidence is not the evidence of actions if you're not allowed to call your own witnesses. At the end of the day though and there have been no actual facts presented by the president the White House anybody. In the intelligence community that Ukraine actually was the one. Primary force meddling in our election is it's it's it's stunning to see this be advanced counter to the entire intelligence establishment. Great and I think what's more DeVon is to John's point that the Fiona hill who is the NSC. Former Tennessee Russia expert. Went to Capitol Hill on Friday and said this is a fictional narrative she actually said we have evidence that this is not true. So countering what the senator has had her. Hubble can have picked by trump a sidekick to John Bolton we've heard the same from our ABC news contributor former. Homeland Security advisor in the trump White House Tom Bonser had been in the president's ear telling him that this was. All a fraud John in a nutshell the wrap this up how dangerous is this and have the Russians effectively already one. Are absolutely needed Palmer previous high fighting himself and everybody in the hallway every day he wakes up they're achieving their geo political objectives. They are sowing discord across this country when members of congress repeat debunk conspiracy theories and treat them as fact. I mean it's it's not it's it's not only dangerous for a political process but it's dangerous for the American people and there's a push to get back to the facts and all this will hope that that prevails advantage on Cohen thank you so much happy Thanksgiving to you. And thirty thanks so much I haven't nagging feeling we'll see you in the next few days as well as this moves forward. Thinks you both.

