Transcript for Impeachment trial nears end

We are back with closing arguments beginning today a president fronts impeachment trial now the fast track after the senate voted to block you witnesses the president is expected to be acquitted but he is railing against the impeachment and a new interview ahead of tomorrow's State of the Union Address. ABC's Andrew timber has more from Washington Andrew good morning. Kenneth Elizabeth's good morning again just a few short days this will all be over in the result is not really in doubt we fully expect an acquittal. I use the word which I'm tightens the word hoax hours before closing arguments impeachment trial the president letting loose on his rivals and critics including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity. I think she's a very confused very nervous woman I don't think she wanted to do this I think she really knew what was gonna happen and it's or worse. Nightmares happened. The trial fast sleep facing the finish line Wednesday senators are expected to vote on both articles of impeachment abuse of power and obstruction of congress with a 5347. Republican advantage in the senate. Trump is all but certain to be acquitted. It's a grand tragedy. One of the worst tragedies that the senate has ever overcome. Democrats had pinned their hopes on introducing new documents and witnesses in the trial. Like former national security advisor John Bolton. But failed to garner enough votes the motion is not agreed to. And with the trial's conclusion on the horizon president trump now turning his attention to the State of the Union Address Tuesday. It. Joining Bill Clinton back in 1999. As presidents who delivered the address in the midst of impeachment. And even if every democratic senator votes to remove trump from office that's not nearly did two thirds required. To actually remove him major timber on Capitol Hill for ABC news Kenneth Elizabeth Andrew kicking off what's going to be a busy week on Capitol Hill there thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.