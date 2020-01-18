Now Playing: Growing tensions between Warren and Sanders

Now Playing: As Impeachment Trial Starts, Progressive Democrats Debate Women’s Electability

Now Playing: Virginia's temporary ban on weapons takes effect

Now Playing: New developments in Trump’s impeachment trial

Now Playing: US confirms 11 harmed in previous Iran missile strike

Now Playing: Joe Biden’s brother leveraged his famous family name, critics say

Now Playing: Alicia Menendez weighs in on likability in politics

Now Playing: Trump honors LSU football team, jokes about impeachment

Now Playing: Impeachment trial underway in the Senate

Now Playing: Senate impeachment trial of Trump officially begins

Now Playing: White House violated law putting Ukraine aid on hold: Watchdog

Now Playing: Trump on impeachment trial: ‘Complete hoax’

Now Playing: ‘I don’t know him’: Trump on Lev Parnas

Now Playing: Chief Justice Roberts, senators sworn in for impeachment trial of Donald Trump

Now Playing: Warren, Sanders feud escalating?

Now Playing: Schiff reads articles of impeachment to Senate

Now Playing: Republicans who oppose new evidence, witnesses are ‘afraid of the truth’: Pelosi

Now Playing: Lev Parnas says Trump knew about Ukraine pressure campaign