-
Now Playing: Growing tensions between Warren and Sanders
-
Now Playing: As Impeachment Trial Starts, Progressive Democrats Debate Women’s Electability
-
Now Playing: Virginia's temporary ban on weapons takes effect
-
Now Playing: New developments in Trump’s impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: US confirms 11 harmed in previous Iran missile strike
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden’s brother leveraged his famous family name, critics say
-
Now Playing: Alicia Menendez weighs in on likability in politics
-
Now Playing: Trump honors LSU football team, jokes about impeachment
-
Now Playing: Impeachment trial underway in the Senate
-
Now Playing: Senate impeachment trial of Trump officially begins
-
Now Playing: White House violated law putting Ukraine aid on hold: Watchdog
-
Now Playing: Trump on impeachment trial: ‘Complete hoax’
-
Now Playing: ‘I don’t know him’: Trump on Lev Parnas
-
Now Playing: Chief Justice Roberts, senators sworn in for impeachment trial of Donald Trump
-
Now Playing: Warren, Sanders feud escalating?
-
Now Playing: Schiff reads articles of impeachment to Senate
-
Now Playing: Republicans who oppose new evidence, witnesses are ‘afraid of the truth’: Pelosi
-
Now Playing: Lev Parnas says Trump knew about Ukraine pressure campaign
-
Now Playing: Audio captures post-debate confrontation between Sanders, Warren