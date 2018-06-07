Indiana state attorney general accused of groping

More
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill faces calls to resign from Gov. Eric Holcomb, among others.
1:39 | 07/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Indiana state attorney general accused of groping

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56413177,"title":"Indiana state attorney general accused of groping","duration":"1:39","description":"Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill faces calls to resign from Gov. Eric Holcomb, among others.","url":"/Politics/video/indiana-state-attorney-general-accused-groping-56413177","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.