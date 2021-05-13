Transcript for Inside Arizona’s ongoing election audit

Election Day 20/20 it was more than six months ago so you scratching your head about why one state is still counting votes but that's exactly what's happening in Arizona where Republicans have pushed through an audit of ballots it may Maricopa County the State's largest Kelly. Critics say it it's part of a disinformation. Campaign meant to cast continuing to out of the results of the election so what's happening on the ground there. ABC's a rain shop went to find out. For the past week the crazy times carnival a traveling mini theme park with twenty rides carnival games and food stands. Took over part of ST fairgrounds in Arizona. State Democrats don't think it's a coincidence it was only steps away from the veterans memorial coliseum. All of Arizona otters and county about two point one million ballots. Six months after the 20/20 presidential election was decide it. Arizona was one of the last states called in 20/20. 811 electoral votes one by a zero point 3% margin. Or just 101000 votes by Joseph Biden and low Arizona. But many areas senate Republicans could not believe the state help make Donald Trump a one term president. Going blue only for the second time since 1948. He's a passionate protests erupted in front of the miracle accountants registrars office in Phoenix. Given the close margin for Arizona law counties it. Hand count the ballots in 2% of precincts. In the State's most populated area of their Cooper county. Bipartisan represented its hand counted thousands of votes. Showing a 100% match with county voting machine tallies. Even Arizona's GOP chairwoman Kelli workers self signed up of the original counties YouTube occasion of ballots that are tuned quickly change. When they see fraud. When they see false thoughts. And when those votes number of far more than is necessary. You can't let another person steal that election from him. Seemingly propelled by then president trumps lies about the election results ward push courts to give the UP axis auditing duplicates. Of some miracle but county ballots in December subpoenas were issued by the senate. After the January 6 capital insurrection. And it's deadly consequences. Arizona Republicans pushed ahead for a full audit there is now at. White's election here. These are continuing to perpetually their lies and lease dean's race. In February a judge ordered ballots tabulation machines heard over. Unable this country believe election's over he certainly doesn't seem that way in. Yes we carry into meaning to election. Recounts. Six. But the county election audits and at least on ten day insist odd it is not about the elections loser with doing this right now O'Donnell from one. Absolutely but questions about who's conducting on it grow only. GOP senate president Karen pan. Hiring a Florida based company called cyber new jets to recount the votes. The company CEO tweeting conspiracy theories about a stolen election. If we're to leading his accounts former Arizona State rep Anthony Koren who was reportedly pictured outside the capitol on January 6. And was part of the state stop the steel movement. Was seen recently counting down the people are being removed and an official helping oversee the audit outlining that the counters were even looking at bogus conspiracy theories that 40000 ballots were smuggled into Arizona from Asia. It came from the south east part of the war hurled Asia OK and and what they're doing. Is to find out if there's bamboo in the paper. I don't believe any of that. I just saying that is part of the mystery. Arizona's Republican led senate and other undisclosed private donors have funded needle in the haystack mission. A process expected to take months then it shows us how staff spent hours watching balance being night. Checking for potential inconsistencies. It's old lady on the far side puts a ballot on the little easel. It goes in front of the three people were marking their own tally sheets. Arizona secretary of state Katie Hobbs wrote a letter last week to Bennett outlining her concerns. How he got it was being conducted we had and thirteen broad areas have concerns that were based on. Both the procedures that we're finally disclosed Hobbs says people wearing not certified election officials are involved. It's no strong security for the ballots had doses appear biting away to duplicate the results of the audit. Hobbs and her family now facing threats of violence for criticism of the audit effort. Bennett a former GOP secretary of state himself says her letter reads like a political statement. I think her criticisms are founded in her bias towards yacht in the first place she's been calling this a fraud it. For several weeks now. But even the Department of Justice writing to Arizona senate president asking for more information on the audit. At expressing security concerns. Ever since a ballots have been delivered they've been under armed guard security they've been in locked. Cages. They have been 24 hour live streamed on video. And so the ballots have been totally secured. But Hobbs cleaning out of those in areas had no ceiling a top dancing to prevent an unauthorized person. From claiming the exterior painting to gain access to the ballots. And they're still isn't a consensus even among Republicans. On why on it is actually happening Bennett points to the future. But this is not about change in the results from November this is the state senate saying that the election was so close that we want to be able to demonstrate. With complete confidence to both sides the ones that one than the ones that lost that the election had integrity and that every vote was counted but. Many of drugs army of supporters believed the findings will trigger a domino effect I believe that this audit that's being conducted inside the evidence memorial coliseum. Will be allowed to give us some finality at least as the era zona. And in know who really want Arizona when that is Austin badly that will be Donald Trump once again in a landslide election results will not change. But the process going forward the night. I think this should become the standard of elections around the country that every state ought to choose from one jurisdiction in their state or more. Every time they have an election and do a little forensic audit. The folks that are continuing to hit to facility doubts about the 20/20 election and are writing that paper here free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our democracy meaning states of America and if they don't like the result thinking come back in for years and try again. We have never seen yes and it is Brinkley untenable taking that this is how we wouldn't have to steal elections into the future. Doreen shocked ABC news Phoenix. Are.

