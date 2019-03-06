Transcript for Inside Iran amid tariff tension with US

I'm moving on now to an ABC news exclusive inside Iran amidst an incredible standoff. Between Iran and the United States are global affairs anchor Martha Raddatz got an exclusive interview over over the weekend with Iran's foreign ministers of odds are reef. We'll have more on that coming up but take a look at these pictures just coming in from our colleague Matt and Gary aboard the USS. Abraham Lincoln just minutes ago we received this video this is the aircraft carrier that the military. Expedited to the Middle East. Just late last month to counter Iran. On the Geary sent us this video from the strike group and an undisclosed location the military there as you know and a heightened state of alert to detector deter. But the Pentagon is calling pretty aggressive behavior on the part of a Ron. Our Martha Raddatz asked the Iran means about that behavior in those allegations also bought the sanctions. That the US has leveled against Iran. Here's a live in a Martha's and. Hey Devin we're hearing to Iran we spent the morning at the Foreign Ministry talking to the foreign minister. About the sanctions which are having a devastating. Effect on the economy here in Iran. And also about the possibility of conflict with the United States. Mr. thanks for joining us this morning and let's start with the sanctions and president trump so called maximum pressure campaign. What effect are you seeing it looks like it's having a devastating effect on economy. Well president trumpets called distance that economic war. A college economic tethers. And duties and I quote economic terrorism. Is that the target what an idiot on hand people. Even the United States. Claims that. Food and medicine not exempt that but financial transactions associated with food and medicine on politics. So people who want to buy food. Who want to put medicine. And important for them and that's how to go through. Many. I can use in order to pursue combat the financial. Sanctions that the United States has imposed on us. Given what you hats. If you did come back to the negotiating table. Would you trust the United States would you trust president true it's very difficult. Because I mean the news. Practice. The vast experience was not committee. Optimistic. And does not polite and optimistic. Perspective. Put any future agreement that this is what they believe is happening to Vietnam from community that is people think twice. Before they talk to the United States because they know that put the agreed to date may not quote mocked so you are blaming. Who for the sabotage the freighters. I don't know but I don't think anybody can blame it on. The camera simply draw conclusions based on erroneous assumptions that Iran was responsible. So you. Categorically deny that Iran or or any Iranian backed groups had anything to do with fat for the Tricia rocket in Iraq. Or you don't attack Cincinnati Lance. We don't control it and it. Otter creek nation's beat people who friends it's not a coronation of control. If you've been edited version of control we wouldn't be able to have this type of predictions victim. Be headed people. Who defend themselves. But we don't control it I mean B don't differentiate between economic Portland me to table the US is engaged in war against us. And he won't it's painful to all participants. Be be ready. Clear notion. That in a war nobody minutes. In a war and people it behooves us the loss of some could be greater than the consulates. What would you say to president trump. And possibly before threats against UConn now before. Never threaten an Indonesian. Detroit respect. That people. Foreign minister of course saying he would avoid the use of force it would all be about self defense but that has a very broad meaning DeVon. All right our thanks so much to Martha Raddatz for that reporting for more on how the situation could play out when it means for Americans in the region. I'm here at home or bring in our State Department reporter. I Connor Finnegan right now also bantam. Talk Tolle blue he's a senior fellow at the foundation. I for defense of democracies venom great to see if they so much for coming and want to get your take on the situation between. Our two countries right now. And you have a lot of family friends associates on the ground inside Iran as well what are you hearing from them about the situation. Is death to America those chants we see all the time is that. The widespread sentiment there in inside Iran right now. DeVon Conner a great to be with you I think it's imperative to note here. That the deaths America culture of the state of the regime. He's not reflected whatsoever in the culture of the society of the people. And the chasm between the state in this society could not be getting any water yes sanctions are having an effect. Yes by all major macro economic indicators weathered looking at what the IMF is reporting. Or whether you're looking at what the World Bank is reporting Iran's economy is contracting under pressure but the bulk of Iranians continue to blame their own government for mismanagement. As well as for failing to come to the table and taken opportunity which may be a historic opportunity. Actually for the regime to try to engage here. And we heard our team on the ground inside Tehran heard exactly what you said venom which sort of surprises here let's take a listen. To some of the flavor. Of a public sentiment that Martha Raddatz heard privately in some in the markets into wrong. I would actually woods about everything in my life threat now because eight I cannot see any future ahead of me. Because of the teams that are happening right now so it's like a Khamis studying but that's all I can do right now and and and who do you blame for them. Blame. May beat Ghana and government but mostly people too because he let these happen. And the Arab silence using nothing you're an experienced teacher but it's been difficult. Yes on the I have it there's an expansive and on but especially since I'm in the last three years. I found it fairly decent call to manage my expenses through my income I citing Iraq. So that's why is active looking for a job at Bryant. I'm fine idea found a job at rods in advance most sixteen Almonte. Find I'm sandy I can save my ninth straight ahead and that's why I decided I was kinda forced. To go outside Iran because he had it was really hard I mean it's a continual lies. Fascinating to hear some of those every hair Ryan's talk about their government there are with our Martha Raddatz Connor whatever you know the conversation. And and pick up where is a reef left off with Marcella he said the United States should try respect. With the Iranians rather than threats so where are we and on this back and forth about the potential for some sort of we're respectful conversation. Between the US and Iran that day keeps being teased by both sides. Well don't I wouldn't hold my breath for any sort of conversation. Jesse get secretary of state Mike Pompeo said yesterday that. The US would talk to Ron without preconditions. Which sort of seemed to indicate maybe an opening here it's something that he previously. Had said that there would be preconditions that there were twelve steps Iran. Had to take in order for the US to engage with them. But afterwards today we've seen Mike Pompeo walk those comments back. And now go back to that list of twelve things I think the issue here is that there's a difference between what president trump believes and what Mike Pompeo wants to actually happen. Present trump has said as far back as July coming eighteen. That he is willing to engage Iran that he's willing to sit down with the Ayatollah just as he's sitting down with Kim Jung moon of North Korea. And what Mike Pompeo wants however is something far different he he believes that maximum pressure campaign. He believes in trying to change Iran's behavior and if not if they can't change runs the heater perhaps. Changing the regime to some sort of popular uprising in the streets of Iran but he wants Iran to stop be no testing ballistic missiles. Stop its support for for terror groups in the region like Hezbollah and Hamas and to stop its nuclear program almost entirely. But that's not what trump inking it seems to believe as well he said as recently as last week. That he wants Iran just to not get nuclear weapons. Any ink is it's not just mixed messages coming from the American side venom. And it's also since become from the Iran inside wanted to ask you about that we saw. Indications from president -- Hani who suggested perhaps he would see some sort of openness to having a dialogue on now on any host of issues and then we heard. Plastic from the Ayatollah who shut that down. How do you see this plane from that side of the equation is there any chance there are dead that Iran might. Be willing to have a fruitful conversation or is that even possible. Well I think that's a great point I think both sides are looking for leverage berths in both in terms of rhetoric and policy. And when you look at the Iran inside there's been a cacophony of statements but you know on Washington is not going to be successful with respect to its Max pressure campaign. Until it signals to all factions in Iran that there will be no way out. But through. There are very few times in the history of the Islamic republic when it's on one stadium core national security issues and that's only when the regime realize of course that there is no way out but through. Ending the Iran Iraq War is one way that this happens. The regime said something for seven and a half years in at the end and it had terminated the war under less than favorable conditions. The regime of course has every incentive to look tough and for a threats is likely why Iran was. Behind the tankers and likely why the put up cacophony. A statement saying different things and much like the Cuban missile crisis that's going to be up to Washington pick. Which message from its adversary it wants to respond to. And Connor finally want to ask you about sanctions we've lot of talk about maximum pressure but then we saw last week that there was sort of dialing back holding off. And some of these sanctions that the trump administration has slapped on Iran they'd. It does seem that the State Department and and the White House don't want to provoke this into a war. He added if we don't want a war DeVon I think president trump has made that very clear. But the administration has enforced sanctions to the maximum extent possible they they just this month ended waivers for eight countries on oil sanctions. And that is really started to bite in Tehran it's a matter now what has been said Iran dozen response. All right Conor Kenny and force at the State Department thank you so much in venom Tolle blue. With the with the foundation for defense of democracies I'm sorry Ben and thank you so much for coming in appreciate your perspective as well again our thanks Martha Raddatz. Hot in Tehran today for filing that exclusive material.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.