Inside Joe Biden’s South Carolina campaign headquarters

More
The former vice president, whom ABC News has projected to win the state, secured his first primary win ahead of Super Tuesday.
2:06 | 03/01/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inside Joe Biden’s South Carolina campaign headquarters

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:06","description":"The former vice president, whom ABC News has projected to win the state, secured his first primary win ahead of Super Tuesday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"69311558","title":"Inside Joe Biden’s South Carolina campaign headquarters","url":"/Politics/video/inside-joe-bidens-south-carolina-campaign-headquarters-69311558"}