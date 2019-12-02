Transcript for Inside the White House

I am Karen Travers let's go you sign my it's. There and on Capitol Hill after lawmakers seem to reach a deal to avoid another government shot down but now all eyes are president trump. Will he agree to it. This new deal would put one point 375 billion dollars toward border security fencing and other physical barriers. And that would allow for 55 miles of new structure. The president had been pushing for five point seven billion dollars and he wanted to seen 200 miles of new construction. In December Republican lawmakers thought the president was on board with the bipartisan compromise only to have the president. Sit down with conservative members of the house listen to conservative commentators and say. He would not supported. Last night at his rally in El Paso taxes the president did not give any hints as to what he was going to do you. This could clear the wall anyway. They say hi. President from since down with his candidate this morning and there he could announce. His decision on this agreement and Karen Travers at the White House you're watching ABC news.

