-
Now Playing: Democratic candidates greeted by crowds on eve of Iowa caucus
-
Now Playing: Impeachment 'marginally' helps Trump now but won’t be a factor in election: Christie
-
Now Playing: Iowa Democrats will vote with their feet
-
Now Playing: Trump prepares for State of the Union amid impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: Democratic candidates make final pitches to voters in Iowa
-
Now Playing: Impeachment trial nears end
-
Now Playing: Iowa prepares for caucus voting
-
Now Playing: President Trump slams impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: 'Don't reduce (Iowa caucuses) to a 2-way race yet': Nate Silver
-
Now Playing: 'We certainly need to have a strong finish' in Iowa: Pete Buttigieg
-
Now Playing: 'We're going to surprise a lot of people' in Iowa caucus: Andrew Yang
-
Now Playing: Trump to deliver State of the Union address before impeachment verdict
-
Now Playing: No clear frontrunner on eve of Iowa caucuses
-
Now Playing: Only 2 days until the Iowa caucuses
-
Now Playing: Impeachment showdown to wrap up after long and winding process
-
Now Playing: Will senators vote to acquit President Trump?
-
Now Playing: Democrats going head-to-head in advance of Iowa caucuses
-
Now Playing: Senate Democrats' push for new witnesses voted down