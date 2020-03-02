Transcript for Iowa prepares for caucus voting

Now to the race for 20/20 within Iowa Caucuses just hours away voters across the state are set to have their say in the first crucial contest. Of the primary season. The democratic candidates locked in a tight race spent the weekend making a final push for last minute support ABC's in estimate the Torah has the leaders from the morning. Morning and it's. Good morning Kenneth analysts bet there's a palpable sense of unpredictability here for candidates are locked in a fight for victory. But others are still in a position to pull off surprises. After more than Cheney's staff. The event months of campaigning and millions spent on ads democratic candidates gearing up for one final push before the first major voting contest of the twentieth when he primary season. There are still some undecideds out there thousands packing events across the state. I already. Former vice president Joseph Biden drying what his campaign says was his biggest crowd ever in Iowa. Do you second patient or path to determine who their choices are. Joseph Biden thirties C Anders Elizabeth Warren and he booted judge all locked in a floor weighed battle. After trying to make the most of their weekend. The senators in the race now having to leave the Hawkeye State and brushed stacked to the capitol where the president's impeachment trial resumes. Okay. There at all. Many of the candidates closing arguments zeroing in on electability. We believe we're we're the best campaign to go out there and be Donald Trump we would India we how they have to look victory at the deadlock we will defeat. The most dangerous precedent in modern American history. But not all candidates are competing for Iowa there are some like mayor Michael Bloomberg who decided to focus instead on states that are voting in a few weeks. And as for those senators who've had to return to Washington. They've all said they planned to be back in Iowa this evening skies. And we will have cover sign on the results on air streaming on ABC news live. And that's thank you.

