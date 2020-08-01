-
Now Playing: Iran launches missiles at US military facilities in Iraq
-
Now Playing: Starlings fly through the sky in stunning pattern
-
Now Playing: Family rescues koalas from Kangaroo Island, Australia
-
Now Playing: Iran will face consequences for any actions : Trump
-
Now Playing: Cars skid on icy roads
-
Now Playing: Contestants compete at China’s ice-sculpting competition
-
Now Playing: Fires in Australia, penguins in China, floating Santas: World in Photos, Jan. 7
-
Now Playing: ABC News' Martha Raddatz sits down with Iran's foreign minister
-
Now Playing: 1 American killed, 2 injured in attack while driving in Mexico
-
Now Playing: Mysterious pneumonia outbreak sickens dozens in China
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: How the Iranian IRGC could retaliate against the U.S.
-
Now Playing: Thousands evacuate as over 100 fires burn across Australia
-
Now Playing: White House response to reaction in Iran
-
Now Playing: Tensions escalate in Iran with calls for retaliation
-
Now Playing: Australian kid soaks in some much-needed rainfall
-
Now Playing: US teen killed as family attacked in Mexico
-
Now Playing: No end in sight to unprecedented wildfires in Australia
-
Now Playing: Iranians take to streets to mourn slain general
-
Now Playing: Paul the koala makes miraculous recovery after rescue from Australian bushfire
-
Now Playing: Police officer gives water to thirsty kangaroo impacted by Australian wildfires