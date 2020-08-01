Iran launches missiles at US military facilities in Iraq

More
More than a dozen missiles have been launched at U.S. sites in Iraq by Iran, according to a U.S. official.
1:13 | 01/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Iran launches missiles at US military facilities in Iraq

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:13","description":"More than a dozen missiles have been launched at U.S. sites in Iraq by Iran, according to a U.S. official.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68132094","title":"Iran launches missiles at US military facilities in Iraq","url":"/Politics/video/iran-launches-missiles-us-military-facilities-iraq-68132094"}