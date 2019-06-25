Transcript for Iran says road to diplomacy permanently closed

We begin with the wrong shutting down any hope for talks that the president trump hit back with new sanctions overnight Iran said the road for diplomacy is permanently close. It comes hours after the president signed off on new economic penalties targeting Iran's supreme leader and other top officials. And it comes just as the president claims he will not need congressional approval if he decides to take military action ABC's Trevor all begins our coverage from Washington good morning Trevor. Good morning Kenneth engineer yet just this morning national security advisor John Bolton says the US is willing to negotiate with Iran they just need Iran to walk through that open door. But Iran is saying because of the actions of the trump administration. They are no longer willing to talk. Overnight tensions once again rising between the United States and Iran Monday president trump signing an executive order for new sanctions targeting Iran's supreme leader giving the authority to lock up billions of dollars in the Ayatollah as assets in hopes of forcing Iran to the negotiating table. Oh I look forward to. Discussing whatever I have to discuss what if anybody that wants to speak. In the meantime who knows what's going to happen I can only tell you we cannot ever let Iran have a nuclear weapon in the won't happen. So far those new sanctions appear to have led to the opposite of their intended effect overnight a spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry calling the president's order fruitless. And saying the sanctions mean the permanent closure of the road of diplomacy. Iran's ambassador to the United Nations saying the US has no respect for international law and order to you John Knox has started dialogue with somebody police tracked and we as intimidating to you. With limited options moving forward the threat of war remains a possibility CNN now reporting senate Democrats are weighing a filibuster on the annual defense policy bill to try to force a vote on an amendment. Requiring the president get congressional approval before launching any potential attack against Iran. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the president already needs congress to sign off on a strike but the president telling the hill he doesn't think so. I like the idea of keeping congress in brisk wouldn't have to do. Well on Monday the United States presented evidence to the UN security council of why they believe that the drone Iran shot down last week was flying an international airspace but Iran says. They have what they call irrefutable evidence it was flying in a Ronnie and airspace and they wanted to present it to. But they were kept out of the hearing and Jane -- we are just hearing this morning from the president of Iran. Was calling these new sanctions for president trump. Outrageous guys but just the latest we'll be watching this Trevor thank you.

