Transcript for Iraq war's 1st living Medal of Honor recipient

A big honor at the White House for New York hero US army veteran from Linden bill. If set to become the first living recipient of the medal of honor for his service during the Iraq War. Former army Sargent David Bolivia is being honored for his heroism during the second battle. Four Fallujah in November of two pass of war he is credited with saving allies of his whole squad. Believe me provided cover fire so everyone could escape from house surrounded by insurgents.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.