Iraq war's 1st living Medal of Honor recipient

More
Army Staff Sgt. David G. Ballavia will become the first living Medal of Honor recipient for the Iraq War when President Donald Trump presents the award this week.
0:31 | 06/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Iraq war's 1st living Medal of Honor recipient
A big honor at the White House for New York hero US army veteran from Linden bill. If set to become the first living recipient of the medal of honor for his service during the Iraq War. Former army Sargent David Bolivia is being honored for his heroism during the second battle. Four Fallujah in November of two pass of war he is credited with saving allies of his whole squad. Believe me provided cover fire so everyone could escape from house surrounded by insurgents.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:31","description":"Army Staff Sgt. David G. Ballavia will become the first living Medal of Honor recipient for the Iraq War when President Donald Trump presents the award this week.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"63927283","title":"Iraq war's 1st living Medal of Honor recipient","url":"/Politics/video/iraq-wars-1st-living-medal-honor-recipient-63927283"}