Transcript for Israel bans Dem Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar

We're moving to Washington. In new information out on that Israel Israel official has confirmed that they will not allow all representatives Omar and were she to tell leave to entered the country so want to bring in Rachel Scott with the details of this Rachel can you just give us. I'm the updates on what president trump just weeded out right now. Gaston words from Israel they are saying the decision had been made in the decision as to not allow them to enter. President's son didn't wait in I want to read you it's sweet that he said. He's added so it would show great weakness that Israel allowed. Represented an old Margaret residents to leave to visit. The president then claiming they hate Israel and all Jewish people and that there is nothing can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan he adds wolf. Have a hard time putting them back and office. They are such a disgrace the president commuted and appears to be one of the first time that they are coming back into the line of attack. After those sent her back chants erupted. At the president's rallying Greeneville North Carolina a few weeks ago at the president's rally in Ohio following that he did not mention any of those four congress woman of color by name. But obviously they still proved to be in the line of attack for the president Kimberly. I write in rates on want to bring in I'm Rick Klein for more on this conversation. Rick what are we supposed to make of this day especially as the president is going to his rally tonight. This is. It definitely going to cause a little bit of controversy. On one level it is Israel following its own law they they've barred entry of people that are associated publicly can be yes movements boycott divestment sanction movement. Both congresswomen have been involved in that in the past. But another level this is an aggressive move by the president to to weigh in in this matter before Israel made the decision now for Israel took made the decision that. There is it as small irony in this that I think needs to be pointed out. Congresswoman believe is Palestinian American she has family in the West Bank so. Those chants of of send them back in the president's suggestion difficult back to where they came from. They're not being allowed in the case of congresswoman to leave to visit family where she has roots a place that she has roots so it would appear at least on the surface that she couldn't go back even if she wanted to as part of a congressional delegation official visit by a member of congress. Gang and and so this is going on there's lots going on because Rachel you know. As we mentioned the president has a rally tonight the economy is definitely one of his sticking points. But with the stock market declining what would this mean for his base if we actually entered into a recession. Or we don't think the economy is a sticking point for the president the base bill we know that they if they support the president I traveled the country talking to and supporters of the president that. At his rally even if they within them and think the president tweets you mad sometimes we think his rhetoric could be a little too harsh but they say we support the president. Because of how he have proven to handle the economy. And latest poll from last month show that our latest poll from ABC news Washington Post poll showed that 51% of Americans. Approve of the president's handling of the economy but any talk of a possible recession Kimberly good could be a gut punch to the president big. And so we will have to see how this all weighed out. We know that the president tweeted yesterday despite Wall Street being one of its worst days of the year that the economy is still good he'd push stop the blame. And he even blame the Federal Reserve I want Ricci one of the tweets he said. In an add this let's rate over China Lucy said we are winning big time against China adding that prices I have not gone up and in some cases have come down he what are now called Jerome Powell contrary the chair of the Federal Reserve clueless but remember here Kimberly economists say that the US and China both sides. Lumina is ongoing and ask a leading trade war these hundreds of billions of dollars worth of parent get passed on to US businesses and they get passed on to US consumers. Not to mention that farmers are caught in the crossfire of all of it. China has asked its ports is not making US agricultural per just sit. Submit a kind of been limbo here as well the White House offered assistance about but again on this issue of the economy we know that this is the sticking point for the president's faith. The question isn't what this trade deal conquer with China we noble site are talking. And will this move any meant any needle with the president bait Kimberly. All right Rachel Scott right there in bed minister New Jersey.

