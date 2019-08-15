Israel bans Dem Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar In response to the ban, President Trump tweeted, "It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit," claiming, "They hate Israel & all Jewish people."

Trump doubles down on attacks on congresswomen President Donald Trump continues to attack four members of Congress, tweeting, "I don't believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country."