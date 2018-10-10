Ivanka would be 'dynamite' as UN ambassador: Trump

More
President Donald Trump said his own daughter and current White House adviser would be "dynamite" as a potential replacement for United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.
0:50 | 10/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ivanka would be 'dynamite' as UN ambassador: Trump
While it is certainly a person I would consider. She is under consideration we have. Actually many games you know nick is been great big he's going to be working along with us. And helping us with the choice plus he's gonna help us with 41 AM. That is a great friend of my we've become real friends over the last group have done a fantastic job. So he'll be involved. Add this certainly and there are others I've I have very a lot of then. I they give up it would be incredible does it mean I did you know it I think there because. It be accused of that. Even though I'm not sure there's anybody more confident that the world but that's okay but but we got lucky that numerous people. And his the innately different.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58402804,"title":"Ivanka would be 'dynamite' as UN ambassador: Trump","duration":"0:50","description":"President Donald Trump said his own daughter and current White House adviser would be \"dynamite\" as a potential replacement for United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.","url":"/Politics/video/ivanka-dynamite-ambassador-trump-58402804","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.