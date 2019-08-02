Transcript for Ivanka Trump calls new women's initiative 'the culmination of a lot of hard work'

What happened today you've been working on since Philly came to the White House and for waste it's the culmination a lot of heart where else. Really the beginning. Because the program's Austin and now we have to acts acute on a very ambitious goal which is standing power fifty million women in the developing world. By twenty to pick sides but we know that it is in our domestic security interest to empower women. But we also want as American taxpayers. To note that the money we're spending on development assistance achieve the desired goal. Which is taking. Communities and countries from being recipients. Of foreign aid to being self reliant. And ultimately to being trading partners.

