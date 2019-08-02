Transcript for Ivanka Trump slams 'sexist' art exhibit showing lookalike vacuuming crumbs

Personally I know that you've probably seen a new art exhibit in DC that invites people to essentially throw proms at a model that. Resemble hue as she vacuums the comes up. When you see this. Thank you feel. Like in gifts. A very sexist representation of a woman. But what bothered me about this image is that they hired a sixteen year old girl. A sixteen year old girl. I don't know what her situations. But they hired this model to stand there. And have crimes around there. For two hours today for a couple of months so I have a real problem went and and that was what infuriated me more than.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.