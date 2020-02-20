Transcript for 'I've been dealing with the likes of Rush Limbaugh my entire life'

Rush Limbaugh you heard his comments when he said America's still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage president we've heard. From. Well look this isn't new. I've been dealing with this my whole life. I'd I dealt with a multitude of Rush Limbaugh's when I was walking through the hallways of my high school. And it's you have to realize that. LG BTQ Americans have to come out every single day. When somebody asks who were married to ask about our partners. Or you'll feel like you want to share something about yourself but then you have to. Second guess how that person's gonna react by saying well my husband the settlement. I've been dealing with the likes of Rush Limbaugh my entire life but I'm actually worried about. Are these young people in this country who are watching the historic nature of this campaign. Watching how people talk about watching how people react too it and treat it and wondering if this country is actually safe place for them to be.

