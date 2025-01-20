Jan. 6 rioters await release after Trump issues sweeping pardons

Outside a Washington, D.C., detention facility, celebrations are taking place awaiting the release of some Jan. 6 inmates after President Trump granted pardons to 1,500 rioters.

January 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live