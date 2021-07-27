-
Now Playing: Breaking down 1st House Jan. 6 select committee hearing
-
Now Playing: Simone Biles pulls out of team gymnastics final, cites mental health reasons
-
Now Playing: CDC reverses mask policy, recommends people wear them in certain areas
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: CDC recommends vaccinated people wear masks in certain areas
-
Now Playing: Officers testify before Jan. 6 House Select Committee
-
Now Playing: GOP congressman: Jan. 6 committee won’t ask questions that need to be asked
-
Now Playing: Officers on front lines of Jan. 6 riot testify in 1st select committee hearing
-
Now Playing: The first NHL openly gay player opens up about his decision to come out
-
Now Playing: Historic Capitol insurrection investigation starts today
-
Now Playing: New COVID-19 requirements in California
-
Now Playing: Republicans decry committee investigating Jan. 6 riot
-
Now Playing: Backlash of denying service to unvaccinated
-
Now Playing: Capitol Police officers give closing statements on 1st day of Jan 6. hearings
-
Now Playing: Police officers testify during Jan. 6 House Select Committee hearing
-
Now Playing: Rep. Adam Kinzinger delivers emotional plea before House Select Committee
-
Now Playing: Capitol Police officer Michael Fanone reacts to footage of rioters attacking him
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Jan. 6 select committee holds 1st hearing
-
Now Playing: Atlanta spa gunman pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder
-
Now Playing: Simone Biles pulls out of Olympic team gymnastics final