Jan. 6 committee member: Hearings will get to bottom of security failures

More
Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar said Republicans are playing politics with the investigation into the assault on the Capitol.
7:59 | 07/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jan. 6 committee member: Hearings will get to bottom of security failures

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:59","description":"Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar said Republicans are playing politics with the investigation into the assault on the Capitol.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"79099665","title":"Jan. 6 committee member: Hearings will get to bottom of security failures","url":"/Politics/video/jan-committee-member-hearings-bottom-security-failures-79099665"}