Jan. 6 hearings: Day 2 key moments

Former Attorney General William Barr and ex-Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien discuss allegations of voter fraud on Day 2 of the Jan. 6 hearings.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live