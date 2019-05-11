E. Jean Carroll sues Trump for defamation

In an excerpt of a book published initially by New York magazine's The Cut in June, Carroll wrote that Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990s.
And a woman who is accusing the president of rape is suing him for defamation journalists eating Carol first claimed in a booked up president trump assaulted her in the mid ninety's. In an apartment sort dressing room trump tonight that scene at one point she's not my type. Carol's suit claims the president's denials smeared her integrity and dignity and the national press and costs are professional harm by injuring her reputation.

