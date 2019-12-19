New Jersey governor restores voting rights for 80,000 on probation or parole

More
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill Wednesday morning to restore voting rights to more than 80,000 residents who are on probation or parole.
0:21 | 12/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New Jersey governor restores voting rights for 80,000 on probation or parole
Governor Murphy has signed a bill restoring voting rights to tens of thousands of convicts in New Jersey. The bill allows convicts who were out of prison on parole or on probation to vote sixteen states and DC bar only convicts who are incarcerated from voting. The measure goes into effect in March the governor also signed another billing the criminal justice reforms which makes it easier for those convicted of low level crimes to clear their records.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:21","description":"Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill Wednesday morning to restore voting rights to more than 80,000 residents who are on probation or parole.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"67824206","title":"New Jersey governor restores voting rights for 80,000 on probation or parole","url":"/Politics/video/jersey-governor-restores-voting-rights-80000-probation-parole-67824206"}