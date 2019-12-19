Transcript for New Jersey governor restores voting rights for 80,000 on probation or parole

Governor Murphy has signed a bill restoring voting rights to tens of thousands of convicts in New Jersey. The bill allows convicts who were out of prison on parole or on probation to vote sixteen states and DC bar only convicts who are incarcerated from voting. The measure goes into effect in March the governor also signed another billing the criminal justice reforms which makes it easier for those convicted of low level crimes to clear their records.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.