Transcript for New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez expected to win re-election

We do your result in the senate right now comes from the state of New Jersey Democrat incumbent Bob and as we project ABC news camber ticket Bob Menendez is going to hold on to his seat. In the senate we're gonna remain as what about New Jersey anybody else in the room right now the former governor Chris Christie Jimenez that was tough for him of course he was indicted on corruption charges. Not convicted. It was a nasty race he's gonna win it relatively easily. You're winning as a Republican in New Jersey is hard. It's really hard sorcerer's 930000. More registered Democrats than Republicans in New Jersey and it's not easy. Met Bobby you can spend I think the nexus of 35 million dollars memories pharmaceutical executive any instinct thing is that you I've heard lots of people say. They didn't like Menendez but they didn't like the president more. And that's what really I think happened in New Jersey is that. Trumped the head trop had when the New Jersey. Is probably as part of that is anyplace in the country and that's why they're there could be one of the seats were Democrats hope to pick up a lot of house seats I think they will pick up some house and they're like George fan interest and toward Georgia I just one note on Eminem's this is incredible. He's at a 33%. Favorable rating anyone sit up two thirds of the state. View him unfavorably only 27% of the state says he has high standards for ethics and he want there was a whole expletive they're threatening enemy. That that the presidential headwind in New Jersey. If that's tells you everything record that you need to know because these people don't like senator Menendez they don't trust him. But they said well they're part of a between him and the guards gonna vote with trump a vote for him.

