Jim Clyburn takes the stage at the 2020 DNC

More
Democratic member of the U.S. House of Representative, James Enos Clyburn, speaks on day one of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
2:56 | 08/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jim Clyburn takes the stage at the 2020 DNC

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:56","description":"Democratic member of the U.S. House of Representative, James Enos Clyburn, speaks on day one of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72432496","title":"Jim Clyburn takes the stage at the 2020 DNC ","url":"/Politics/video/jim-clyburn-takes-stage-2020-dnc-72432496"}