Jimmy Carter's niece says he 'was a man of his word'

Kim Fuller, the niece of former President Jimmy Carter, reflects on her uncle's life and legacy.

December 30, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live