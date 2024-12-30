Jimmy Carter’s special friendship with a young poet

Mattie Stepanek, who died when he was 13 years old of a rare disorder, appeared on "Good Morning America" in 2001 with former President Carter.

December 30, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live