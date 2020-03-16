Transcript for Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders address coronavirus and other health concerns

Do you believe a plot is Joseph Biden and Bernie Sanders greeted one another with apple bumps and chromium six feet apart. No largely empty room in Washington DC missed coded nineteen concerns. Both candidates agreed more must be done to combat this health crisis Sanders criticizing president trot. The use on the mining for doctors and the scientist with trying to help the American people it is unacceptable for him to be clobbering. With on factual information which is confusing the general public. These present system cannot handle the surge that is likely to come. So we should already beast sitting down and planning where we're going to put these temporary hospitals. Both men in their seventies were asked how they're protecting themselves during this pandemic. I loved doing rallies and we bring many thousands of people out to our rallies enjoy it very much. Oh we're not doing them right now. In fact our empire staff. Is working from home Biden pointed out that unlike Sanders recent heart attack he is in good health well fortunately. I don't have anything underlying conditions you talked. Then have to worry about the candidates sparred over Social Security time and time again. Talking about the need to caught Social Security. Medicare and veterans' programs is actual results are not true what god is not float that is not true. And surprise announcement Joseph Biden says his running mate will be female I commit that I will in fact appoint a I'd pick a woman to be vice president. Sanders says he's also moving in that direction in all likelihood our art well. Andrea Fuji eat ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.